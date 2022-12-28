Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
There are many things I’ve questioned during my time standing in line at TSA checkpoints, my sanity chief among them, but pilots and flight attendants being allowed to skip to the front of the line unchecked was never one. Perhaps I should have, though. According to a new report...
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
travelnoire.com
400 American Airlines Flight Attendants Given Ultimatum As It Prepares To Close San Francisco Crew Base
In a mass email to flight attendants, American Airlines shared the following message:. “Today it’s with great regret that I let you know about our decision to close the SFO flight attendant base,” American Airlines executive Brady Byrnes said in the memo. The San Francisco base closing is...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Three discontinued products you will never find at Walmart again – but some are still on store shelves
WHILE Walmart sells just about everything shoppers need, the giant retailer has discontinued some significant items. In recent years, Walmart has either stopped selling or vowed to reduce the sales of three major items including e-cigarettes, Zantac, as well as firearms and ammunition. It’s not uncommon for the retailer to...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
ZDNet
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Comments / 0