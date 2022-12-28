ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Alex Hale named Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Montgomery County announced the appointment of an area resident to Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Moraine PD seeking info after man beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve

Alex Hale was named by Mat Heck, Jr. as the new Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney. Hale held the position from May 2021 until May 2022, when he left the office, a release says.

In the Criminal Division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Hale will handle a felony criminal docket.

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 29 – Jan. 1

Hale is a Canton native and graduated from the University of Findlay in 2010, where he majored in history during his undergrad. Later, he graduated from The University of Toledo College of Law in 2014 with a degree in law.

