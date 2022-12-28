Kick-off NYE weekend with Whiskey Mornin and Daft Punk’d Friday at the Moose

ALPINE, Wyo. — A plane crashed at the end of the Alpine Airport runway this morning, Dec. 28 just before 10 a.m. according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pilot cited icy conditions as the reason for the crash. The plane was reportedly unable to stop after landing on the runway and eventually came to a stop in the snowfield beyond the plowed area.

