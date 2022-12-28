Kick-off NYE weekend with Whiskey Mornin and Daft Punk’d Friday at the Moose

Read full article on original website
PAWS: Reasons to celebrate
JACKSON, Wyo. — 2022 has been like no other year for PAWS. In addition to providing more than 700 local pet families with low-cost spay/neuter aid and financial assistance for critical veterinary care, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID due to financial distress. As...
Ice rinks reopen, grooming back on track
JACKSON, Wyo. — The ice rinks around the town and county are back open for skating following warm temperatures and rain earlier in the week. As of this morning, all rinks are open according to Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation. The rinks closed on Dec. 27-28 due to the weather.
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
Support local nonprofits in the final hours of year-end giving
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the final days of 2022, there is still time to make year-end donations to Jackson Hole nonprofits. Approximately 31% of all annual giving occurs in December with many nonprofits raising between 26 – 50% of their annual funds this month. A little goes a long way in helping these important organizations reach their gift goals and allowing them to continue contributing to the Jackson Hole community in meaningful ways.
Town Hall offices closed Jan. 2
JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Hall offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m, the Town of Jackson announced via press release. According to the town, law enforcement partners will be out in full...
Broadening our conservation community
JACKSON, Wyo. — In 2022, the Jackson Hole Land Trust (JHLT) doubled down on the community-building power of protected open space. From growing the WYLD membership and programming exponentially to leveraging nationwide funding for conservation, the JHLT’s strategic efforts brought more people than ever to the table with a shared goal of protecting the places they love.
Millward Street reopened after brief closure
JACKSON, Wyo. — S Millward Street, between W Hansen Ave. and W Kelly Ave., was briefly closed yesterday evening at about 5:30 p.m. into this morning, Dec. 29, due to a severely potholed water main trench. According to Town of Jackson Public Works Senior Engineer Scott Mohror, winter hit...
SNAPPED: Public Works takes on frozen, flooded storm drain
JACKSON, Wyo. — The combination of rising temperatures and steady precipitation of wintry mix has created a mess all over town. While higher elevations in the valley have been receiving snow, the town is experiencing consistent rain and flooding streets. Buckrail staff photographer Nick Sulzer caught several Town of Jackson public workers helping mitigate a flooded and frozen storm drain on High School road by the Smith’s bus stop.
Town asks residents in ‘bear conflict zone’ to start planning for spring
JACKSON, Wyo. — In August, Jackson’s Town Council unanimously approved a new wildlife feeding code that will require bear-resistant trash cans in several parts of the town come spring. Among an array of new rules, the code will require residential and commercial bear-resistant trash containers or enclosures on...
Private aircraft slides into snowbank at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 10:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 27, a private G200 jet slid into a snowbank shortly after landing at the Jackson Hole Airport. The jet failed to execute the turn onto the southernmost taxiway exit, hitting an adjacent snowbank, Jackson Hole Airport Executive Director Jim Elwood confirmed to Buckrail.
Plane fails to stop on Alpine Airport runway
ALPINE, Wyo. — A plane crashed at the end of the Alpine Airport runway this morning, Dec. 28 just before 10 a.m. according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pilot cited icy conditions as the reason for the crash. The plane was reportedly unable to stop after landing on the runway and eventually came to a stop in the snowfield beyond the plowed area.
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash
A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Public comment period open for three new library policies
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Library has voted to offer the public the opportunity to comment on three new library policies for 45 days until Feb. 10, 2023, before the board will vote on whether to adopt the policies. Two of the proposed policies would replace current policies:...
Jobs of the Week – December 28
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Employee Experience...
State seeks to bar Teton County from enforcing LDRs on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners filed a complaint in the Laramie County District Court on Dec. 22 against Teton County over the county’s attempt to require the two development projects on state trust land to comply with county land development regulations (LDR’s).
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
