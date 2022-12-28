Read full article on original website
Fivio Foreign Reacts To His Girl Going Off Over Asian Doll Twerking Video
Fivio Foreign is not pleased with the backlash that came from his girlfriend after a video surfaced of him dancing with Asian Doll. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express his disdain. “A ni** can’t dance w. His friend,” the Brooklyn drill rapper said. “This world demonic smh.” This tweet followed an incensed Instagram Live session from his girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, where she blasted the “City Of Gods” rapper for catching a twerk from the Dallas rapper to Ice Spice’s new record “In Ha Mood.” “Home here. But posted up with Asian Doll, you real cute,” Giselle said to Fivi during her...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Quando Rondo Goes Off After YouTuber Tries to Prank Him With Fake Diamond Tester
Quando Rondo was pissed after a YouTuber tried to prank him with a fake diamond tester. On Sunday (Dec. 25), YouTuber DatBoyQ ran into Quando in the rapper's hometown of Savannah, Ga at the Oglethorpe Mall. Q, whose shtick is pulling pranks on rappers in public interviews, asks Quando to test his jewelry with a diamond tester. Quando obliges, and the fake diamond tester shows that the Georgia rapper's shines are fugazi. Quando gets growingly agitated as the results continue to come back negative.
Video Leaks of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in the Ambulance After Getting Shot
More evidence that was shown to jurors in the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has leaked online including video of Megan crying in the back of the ambulance following the incident. On Friday morning (Dec. 30), YouTuber Nique at Nite shared more exclusive video from...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Bobby Shmurda Laughs Off NBA YoungBoy's Latest Beef Comments: 'I'm Too Gangsta'
Bobby Shmurda has seemingly responded to NBA YoungBoy‘s latest round of comments regarding their ongoing dispute. On Friday (December 23), YoungBoy hosted the third episode of his Never Broke Again Radio show on Amazon’s App platform. During the episode, Blueface made an appearance and asked the Baton Rouge rapper about his apparent beef with Shmurda.
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
Caresha, PLEASE: Yung Miami Drags Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh For Her Jokes About His New Baby—‘Poor Sushi!’
Yung Miami is still getting trolled for her loyalty to Diddy amidst his ubiquitous antics, and now, his ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh is joining in.
Monaleo: the Texas rapper moving from body bags and breakups to killer bars
Monaleo’s booming, diamond-hard rap songs turn emasculation into an artform. On We Not Humping, she ruins a man’s life in a single line, while the raucous Body Bag finds her flipping misogynist groupie tropes: “I’m in his mouth like a toothpick / Super slut, he gon’ give it up, he like my music!”
Boosie Badazz Praises R. Kelly’s New Album, “I Admit It”
Boosie labeled R. Kelly “the best to ever do it” after hearing “I Admit It” on Friday. Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Jim Jones Trademarks His Viral Foot Tap
Jim Jones has revealed he’s trademarked his signature foot tap that he did while giving a winter weather storm update back in 2019. In the iconic clip, which was delivered during a massive snowstorm that pummeled New York City in December of that year, Jones served as the Big Apple’s weatherman as he gave an update on the storm.
Popular 2000s Video Vixen Karrine Steffans Reveals She’s Expecting With Nigerian Reality Show Star
The former video vixen who made waves in the rap industry after exposing several artists and her intimate relations with them is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram. Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elisabeth Ovesen, announced the news in a post of her holding a positive pregnancy...
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
