Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Improving Vermont roadside safety through guardrails
Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others. ““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the...
WCAX
Power back on for most Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
WCAX
Block grant funding supports 12 projects across Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. The money will be spent on 12 projects throughout the state, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
mychamplainvalley.com
Gov. Scott awards nearly $4 million in block grant funding
Montpelier, VT – On December 29, Governor Phil Scott announced that he will be funding $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant Awards (CDBG). The funding will support 12 projects in Vermont, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
WCAX
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
WCAX
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
nbcboston.com
Power Restoration Work Could Stretch Into Friday, Vt. Utility Says
Scattered power outages could persist in parts of Vermont until Friday — a full week after tens of thousands of addresses were knocked offline by powerful winds Dec. 23. That word came from one electricity provider in Central Vermont Tuesday. Washington Electric Co-op told NECN and NBC10 Boston that...
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
mynbc5.com
'Vermont Everyone Eats' expected to end next year
Vt. — "Vermont Everyone Eats" a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters is expected to end on March 31. The program started during the pandemic and it tackles two problems at once. First, it distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need. Second, it supports local restaurants as...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls
JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
mynbc5.com
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
WMUR.com
DHHS responds to criticism of mental health services by Eckersley family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is responding to a statement from the family of a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby that criticized the state's mental health services. The statement released Thursday by former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his...
VTDigger
Crime Research Group welcomes Monica Weeber as executive director
CONTACT: William Clements, Board Chair, CRG - whclements@gmail.com. Crime Research Group Welcomes Monica Weeber as Executive Director. Montpelier, VT— Monica Weeber of Winooski, a skillful and accomplished strategic planner and research project manager, has been named Executive Director of the Crime Research Group (CRG), Vermont’s principal non-profit criminal justice research organization. She brings over 20 years of well-rounded experience in the criminal justice and non-profit sectors to CRG, with a focus on program implementation, oversight, measurement, and reporting.
WCAX
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
Comments / 0