Vermont State

mychamplainvalley.com

Improving Vermont roadside safety through guardrails

Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others. ““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Power back on for most Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont

Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Block grant funding supports 12 projects across Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. The money will be spent on 12 projects throughout the state, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Power Restoration Work Could Stretch Into Friday, Vt. Utility Says

Scattered power outages could persist in parts of Vermont until Friday — a full week after tens of thousands of addresses were knocked offline by powerful winds Dec. 23. That word came from one electricity provider in Central Vermont Tuesday. Washington Electric Co-op told NECN and NBC10 Boston that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

'Vermont Everyone Eats' expected to end next year

Vt. — "Vermont Everyone Eats" a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters is expected to end on March 31. The program started during the pandemic and it tackles two problems at once. First, it distributes free restaurant-made meals for people in need. Second, it supports local restaurants as...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls

JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Crime Research Group welcomes Monica Weeber as executive director

CONTACT: William Clements, Board Chair, CRG - whclements@gmail.com. Crime Research Group Welcomes Monica Weeber as Executive Director. Montpelier, VT— Monica Weeber of Winooski, a skillful and accomplished strategic planner and research project manager, has been named Executive Director of the Crime Research Group (CRG), Vermont’s principal non-profit criminal justice research organization. She brings over 20 years of well-rounded experience in the criminal justice and non-profit sectors to CRG, with a focus on program implementation, oversight, measurement, and reporting.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence

A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
VERMONT STATE

