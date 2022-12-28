Read full article on original website
Plano Police Warn Of Increased Car Break-Ins
Crime tends to increase during the holiday season, and Collin County is no exception. This past weekend, Plano Police reported a series of car break-ins. According to a statement by the Plano Police, numerous burglary of motor vehicle (BMV) incidents were reported by residents along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. Items frequently stolen include cash, designer items, electronics and computers, and firearms.
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be the season of giving, but that's not stopped thieves from taking. Plano police said Thursday that they are looking into several reports of vehicle burglaries over the Christmas weekend.Police said that the "rash" of break-ins took place along westbound Legacy Dr. between Central Expressway to Alma Dr. The most common items stolen, they say, were cash, designer clothes and bags, electronics, computers and laptops, and firearms.Many burglaries involved unlocked vehicles or items left in plain sight, police said. Following these tips could help you reduce the risk of being victimized yourself:Never leave your...
Plano Police are offering safety tips and seeking information after a "rash of Burglary of Motor Vehicle incidents" was reported along westbound Legacy Drive from Central Expressway to Alma Drive. The trend occurred over the holiday weekend, police said in a Dec. 27 Facebook post.
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
Plano PD Investigates Vandalism of Homes, Cars With Racial Slurs
Plano police are investigating a possible hate crime after racial slurs were spray-painted on multiple homes and vehicles. Neighbors hope video captured from a camera outside one of the homes can lead detectives to an arrest. Stephanie Cruz says she awoke in the predawn hours Thursday to find the door...
Suspect shot during attempted carjacking at Dallas shopping center, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said at least one person was shot during an attempted carjacking at a shopping center Friday evening. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m., in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park. According to police,...
Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested
COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
East Dallas murder victim identified, the killer is still on the run
A murder victim has now been identified as Dallas police look for the killer who left Hector Ruvalcaba to die in a car parked on Kingwood Drive near Ferguson Road in east Dallas Monday night.
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
Plano police search for teen accused of spray-painting racial slurs, Bible verses on homes
PLANO, Texas — It's unwelcome end to the year for a Plano neighborhood. Plano police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a storage shed and vandalized nearly a dozen homes with spray paint. Neighbors discovered random Bible verses and racial slurs graffitied on homes and cars Thursday morning.
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
Man arrested for shooting that wounded 8-year-old girl in North Richland Hills, police say
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is in custody following the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in North Richland Hills earlier this month.Ethan Nordyke, 18, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury. He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street.According to police, the girl was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire. Police said the girl was struck in her upper torso and that her injuries were non-life threatening.Police say that while the arrest is substantial, the investigation remains "open and ongoing." Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department at 817-427-7030.
6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
Six people wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
Six people are in the hospital after being shot in Pleasant Grove Wednesday. Dallas police got the 911 calls just past 5 p.m. and they rolled to an address on Scyene near Saint Augustine.
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
The female victim that died has been identified as Marleah Lewis. On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
