hawaiinewsnow.com
New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii
Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. Windward Oahu residents are calling on the city to repair and reopen a Kaaawa recreational center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.
bigislandnow.com
Missing men found in good health
Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022
HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
bigislandgazette.com
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released
New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
Here’s what you need to know about Hawaii’s flu cases
Nationwide many states are deemed high risk according to the CDC's weekly influenza map.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
straightarrownews.com
Josh Green wants to address Hawaii’s homelessness, tourism challenges
Josh Green is a medical doctor, former state senator and representative who has transitioned from Hawaii’s lieutenant governor to the state’s governor. During his gubernatorial campaign, the Democrat touted his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Commonwealth Fund ranked Hawaii first in the country for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search suspended for California man who went missing off Kauai on Christmas Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a California man who went missing off Kauai has been suspended. Officials said Prakash Shroff, 56, is being reported as Kauai’s 12th drowning of the year. Shroff went missing on Christmas Day while swimming off Anini Beach. Witnesses say he and two other...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights
If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
17 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
Phys.org
Volcanic smog, air pollution predicted to hurt Hawaiʻi student test scores, especially on Hawaiʻi Island
As Mauna Loa erupted in late November 2022 for the first time since 1984, the emissions produced vog or volcanic smog. Vog—a mixture of ash, sulfur dioxide and other gases—may cause breathing difficulties, headaches, a sore throat, watery eyes and more to those living near and/or downwind of the vog plume.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Neighbor island police warn of citations, arrests for those setting off illegal fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbor island police dispatchers are getting inundated with phone calls regarding illegal fireworks. Maui Police Department said it has already responded to nearly 300 complaints to 911 just this month. “That’s just called for services, there’s many more that haven’t been called,” said Sgt. James Terry with...
