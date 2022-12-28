ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 2

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii

Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. Windward Oahu residents are calling on the city to repair and reopen a Kaaawa recreational center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Missing men found in good health

Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released

New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
HAWAII STATE
straightarrownews.com

Josh Green wants to address Hawaii’s homelessness, tourism challenges

Josh Green is a medical doctor, former state senator and representative who has transitioned from Hawaii’s lieutenant governor to the state’s governor. During his gubernatorial campaign, the Democrat touted his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Commonwealth Fund ranked Hawaii first in the country for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy