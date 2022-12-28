ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Patrick Newsome
1d ago

Sounds like a crime against a religious group. Charge them with a hate crime and negotiate after the debt is covered.

Kelly Lynn O'neil
2d ago

Instead of reporting it to the news, file a complaint and I believe Airbnb can charge the customers card for damages

Lonely Trick Shots
1d ago

This is why it’s hard to help ppl out and get hurt in the process I guess that’s why they say no good deed goes unpunished but we can’t let all the bad get in the way of the real guppy who do need help and won’t do stuff lk this that’s why we should always test the spirits and feel with the holy spirt who needs help or who is using us to hurt ppl who help ppl and keep us us from helping others who need it 🙏

99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35. Heartworm preventatives...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Woman shoots herself in the leg while mishandling gun in car

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday when she mishandled a gun in her car and it fired. Officers were called Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 200 block of N. Bowen Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway

JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
