Read full article on original website
Patrick Newsome
1d ago
Sounds like a crime against a religious group. Charge them with a hate crime and negotiate after the debt is covered.
Reply
12
Kelly Lynn O'neil
2d ago
Instead of reporting it to the news, file a complaint and I believe Airbnb can charge the customers card for damages
Reply(1)
13
Lonely Trick Shots
1d ago
This is why it’s hard to help ppl out and get hurt in the process I guess that’s why they say no good deed goes unpunished but we can’t let all the bad get in the way of the real guppy who do need help and won’t do stuff lk this that’s why we should always test the spirits and feel with the holy spirt who needs help or who is using us to hurt ppl who help ppl and keep us us from helping others who need it 🙏
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Comments / 18