arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 30, 2022
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 3 articles that were read a total of 5543 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 30, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below....
alxnow.com
Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million
Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
NBC Washington
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
ICE announces arrest of 'one of El Salvador's top 100 most wanted' in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the arrest of a man they say is one of El Salvador's most wanted criminals. The arrest, which was carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), was made in Virginia during a targeted operation. Herberth Bonilla-Garcia,...
The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022
It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Alexandria residents to receive first $500 payments in February
A small collection of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, who were selected to receive an extra $500 a month for the next two years, can expect to receive their first check in February. The city began notifying 170 of the applicants for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
