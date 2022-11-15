ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 30, 2022

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 3 articles that were read a total of 5543 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 30, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million

Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police

A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring

Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022

It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy