Virginia Beach, VA

The Progress-Index

Tri-Cities to receive over $15 million in federal funding to improve roads, broadband access, and more

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Tri-Cities is expected to see an infusion of cash towards several projects as the U.S. Senate passed several funding bills last week. Over $15 million of federal funding will be going to the region to support various projects, secured by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. These projects range from upgrading Petersburg's emergency communications system, to road improvements in Hopewell and Prince George, to improving broadband access for students at Virginia State University and the surrounding areas, and more.
PETERSBURG, VA
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax. Most staple grocery options and cold prepared foods for home consumption qualify for the reduced tax rate, as...
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

