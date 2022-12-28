Read full article on original website
Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert
Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans. RELATED: Adele revealed the right way to...
Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Relationship Timeline: Childhood Sweethearts to Proud Parents
True love! Lionel Messi has known his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since they were children. “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela],” the soccer star gushed to Marca in an October 2019 interview. “She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and […]
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pay tribute to ‘eternal king’ Pele as Brazil icon dies aged 82
FOOTBALL superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both paid their own emotional tributes on hearing the news that Pele had died. Argentina’s World Cup winner Lionel Messi posted a picture on Instagram of him with Pele with the message: “Rest in peace, @pele.”. KING OF FOOTBALL PELE DIES...
Qatar University will honor Lionel Messi by turning his hotel room into a mini museum
Qatar University will honor Lionel Messi by turning the hotel room he was staying in into a mini museum. Guests won’t be able to make reservations for room B201 as the belongings of Argentina’s National Team captain will remain intact. “The room of Argentina national team player...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
Neymar Says Pele Changed Football: "He's Gone But His Magic Remains"
Neymar has written a moving tribute to Pele following the death of his hero. Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.
Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game Since World Cup
Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Kylian Mbappe brushes off Argentina celebrations and insists PSG form won’t suffer after scoring on return
Kylian Mbappe may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup 2022 final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain.Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticised for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé's face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappe in the team dressing room after the game."Those...
Pelé, who rose from a Brazilian slum to become the world's greatest soccer player, dies at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who won a record three World Cup titles and helped popularize the sport in the U.S. in the 1970s, has died at age 82.
hypebeast.com
Messi's Qatar Living Quarters to be Turned into a Museum
From a loss in the first match to one of the most talked about finals, Argentina’s win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one for the books. In continuation of making history, Qatar is looking to prolong Lionel Messi’s time in the hosting country. With the news...
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Yardbarker
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners
Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
PSG braced for tough test at Lens, without Messi and Neymar
French league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season Sunday when it travels to play a Lens side which has won all of its home games
