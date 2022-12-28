ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari

Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe brushes off Argentina celebrations and insists PSG form won’t suffer after scoring on return

Kylian Mbappe may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup 2022 final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain.Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticised for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé's face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappe in the team dressing room after the game."Those...
hypebeast.com

Messi's Qatar Living Quarters to be Turned into a Museum

From a loss in the first match to one of the most talked about finals, Argentina’s win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one for the books. In continuation of making history, Qatar is looking to prolong Lionel Messi’s time in the hosting country. With the news...
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Which Characters Still Need to Appear in the Final Act?

My Hero Academia began its final act this year, and the manga will carry on with the intense arc as the new year comes around. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made headway with the arc, but more questions have been asked than answered up until now. In fact, some of the act's biggest mysteries involve some missing heroes, and there are a handful My Hero Academia needs to bring back ASAP.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Yardbarker

Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners

Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.

