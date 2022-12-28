ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: Police officers being offered counseling amid ongoing investigation into student deaths

By Stephen Goin, Stephanie Pagones
 2 days ago
Police Execute Search Warrant On University Of Idaho Suspect's WA Home While White Hyundai Elantra Spotted Being Removed From PA Property

Police have executed a search warrant on the Washington home of the man currently in custody in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI early Friday morning in connection to the November 13 quadruple murder of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.According to Fox News, Idaho police were seen executing a search warrant on the 28-year-old suspect’s Pullman, Washington home hours after Kohberger was taken into custody."There was the black pickup...
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students

An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks. Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and the latest developments. WHAT WAS THE BREAK IN THE CASE? Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities, citing Idaho law, declined to discuss details like what led them to the suspect or a possible motive.
FAQ: Suspect named in University of Idaho stabbing case

(NewsNation) — Several weeks after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed in an off-campus rental home, a suspect has been named. Still, there is still much information unknown about the killings of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. The three women lived together, while Kernodle and Chapin were dating. Here is what we know so far:
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key

(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference

The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home. They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28. The event is scheduled to begin at 3…
