Idaho murders: Police officers being offered counseling amid ongoing investigation into student deaths

Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest
A cleaning crew tasked with going through the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene before relinquishing the home to its owners arrived early Friday morning, just hours after investigators took a suspect into custody in connection with the grisly slayings, law enforcement sources said.
Criminologist grad student hit with four counts of first-degree murder
Moscow, Idaho, police announced at a press conference Friday that suspect Bryan Kohberger has been charged in the grisly stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed as they slept in a rental home near campus.
Idaho Murders: New Video Emerges of Cops Visiting House Months Before 4 Victims Were Discovered Dead
One of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in their off-campus home is seen speaking with a police officer responding to a noise complaint at that home three months before her death. The incident happened on Aug. 16, one week before classes started for the semester. This time...
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Police Execute Search Warrant On University Of Idaho Suspect's WA Home While White Hyundai Elantra Spotted Being Removed From PA Property
Police have executed a search warrant on the Washington home of the man currently in custody in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI early Friday morning in connection to the November 13 quadruple murder of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.According to Fox News, Idaho police were seen executing a search warrant on the 28-year-old suspect’s Pullman, Washington home hours after Kohberger was taken into custody."There was the black pickup...
University of Idaho president thanks community for support after arrest in campus murders
Officials on Friday named a suspect in the death of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November
Idaho murders: New video shows police respond to King Road home second time in one night after loud party
Body-camera footage shows Moscow officers responding to a noise complaint for the second time in five hours at the Idaho home, 10 weeks before four students were murdered there.
Idaho students' families react to Pennsylvania arrest of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Nearly seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, their families learned from police that the suspected killer is in custody.
Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA
Police on Friday served a search warrant at a home 10 miles from the University of Idaho crime scene, hours after a suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.
Idaho murders: King Road crime scene to be cleaned starting Friday, then turned over to property company
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and murdered on Nov. 13.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's Washington neighbors, witnesses react to grad student's arrest
Kohberger was charged with felony burglary and four counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Idaho co-eds Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Maddie Mogen.
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks. Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and the latest developments. WHAT WAS THE BREAK IN THE CASE? Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities, citing Idaho law, declined to discuss details like what led them to the suspect or a possible motive.
FAQ: Suspect named in University of Idaho stabbing case
(NewsNation) — Several weeks after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed in an off-campus rental home, a suspect has been named. Still, there is still much information unknown about the killings of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. The three women lived together, while Kernodle and Chapin were dating. Here is what we know so far:
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
Police are seeking a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near a crime scene just steps away from the University of Idaho in connection with a quadruple homicide.
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings
A leaked image of two of the four University of Idaho victims has emerged as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing nears a seventh week without a suspect.
Watch live: Moscow, Idaho, police to hold press conference
The Moscow, Idaho, Police Department on Friday afternoon is set to hold a press conference to give updates on the case of four University of Idaho students found dead in their off-campus college home. They are expected to announce the arrest of a suspect: Bryan Kohberger, 28. The event is scheduled to begin at 3…
Idaho murder victim's dad believes killer will be caught: 'This isn’t something that people get away with'
The father of Madison Mogen believes that whoever is responsible for his daughter's death will be caught because it is too difficult for someone to get away with such an act.
