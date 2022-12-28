Idaho murders: Police officers being offered counseling amid ongoing investigation into student deaths

An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks. Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and the latest developments. WHAT WAS THE BREAK IN THE CASE? Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities, citing Idaho law, declined to discuss details like what led them to the suspect or a possible motive.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO