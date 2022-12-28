ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Outsider.com

Buffalo Facing Threat of Flooding as Temperatures Rise After Blizzard

Over the holiday weekend, Buffalo, New York was slammed with a historic blizzard. The storm has, so far, resulted in 37 fatalities, with officials expecting more in coming days. Now, forecasters are predicting warmer-than-average temperatures will begin to affect much of the U.S. heading into the weekend. As such, officials fear Buffalo faces threats of flooding as feet upon feet of snow begin to melt.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Epic snowfall troubles continue in WNY, rain and flooding will be next

Governor Hochul directs emergency services in Western New York to focus on flooding. Will WNY suffer a double disaster as a week of rain and temperatures in the 50’s begins?. GOVERNOR HOCHUL DIRECTS STATE AGENCIES TO PREPARE FLOOD RESPONSE ASSETS IN WESTERN NEW YORK AHEAD OF POTENTIAL FLOODING DUE TO SNOWMELT FROM UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
wnky.com

Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Another round of storms to hit U.S.

Roads have reopened in Buffalo, New York, five days after a blizzard paralyzed the city. There's now concern about possible flooding as temperatures rise. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren is tracking the next round of storms across the U.S.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Western NY was on the receiving end of so much snow that Governor Hochul is directing state agencies to get ready for floods. Over 300 Pumps and Generators as well as 800,000 sandbags are ready to be deployed if the melting snow causes runoff to overflow flood vulnerable creeks, streams and low lying areas that have poor drainage. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s by Friday and Buffalo and the surrounding areas are still digging out. The snow could dam up culverts and other drainage and cause water to back up into roadways. Remember to never attempt to cross water on the road where you can’t tell the depth. Find an alternate route.
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL FAILED TO PREPARE FOR BUFFALO BLIZZARD

In the days leading up to the deadliest snow storm in modern New York history, the state government was fixated on a special session of the Assembly and Senate, at which – with the governor’s approval – legislators were giving themselves a 29% pay raise, increasing their salary to the highest in the nation.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man hailed as hero for rescuing 24 people during winter storm

A Buffalo man is being hailed as a hero after saving 24 people during last week’s brutal snowstorm that dumped up to 50.3 inches in western New York. Jay Withey’s truck got stuck on the road and he was forced to sleep in his vehicle with two strangers. “I walked to the houses to see if I could find shelter, any house that had lights on. I had $500 that I was offering, to sleep on their floor,” Withey told WBEN. After being turned down by everyone, he walked back to his truck defeated and with a new fear he had never...
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than three dozen people died in western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
