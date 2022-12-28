ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
POLITICO

The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022

Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either. "It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an...
teslarati.com

Volkswagen to unveil new electric car alongside ID.Buzz in CES 2023

Volkswagen plans to unveil a new electric vehicle (EV) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 on January 3 at 4 pm PST. It plans to showcase the camouflaged version of the new EV and announce its official name. VW is expected to reveal the ID.Aero electric sedan to the...
Top Speed

Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut

Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
SlashGear

The Chrysler Thunderbolt Concept Featured A Navigation And Infotainment System Ahead Of Its Time

Concept cars are one of the more exciting ways that automakers can show off the latest and greatest when it comes to automotive technology. Concepts can be morphed into full-fledged production cars, or the automaker can borrow styling cues or pieces of technology from a car to use in future models. For example, the Aurora wagon never saw the light of day, but Ford used what it learned from it to inform future design decisions. Some concepts are clearly just to show off. Dodge likely had no real intentions to make the Tomahawk motorcycle that was powered by a V10 ripped right out of a Viper.
torquenews.com

After A Year Of Success, Ford Leads In A Dubious Category

Yes, it has been quite a year for Ford Motor Co. with its successful introduction and sale of new models like its electric truck the F-150 Lightning and its compact pickup, the Maverick. On the other hand, Ford set a rather dubious record for 2022 with the highest number of recalls for the year.
Top Speed

The Toyota Land Cruiser May Make Its Return To The U.S.

The Toyota Land Cruiser departed the U.S. automotive market following the 2021 model year, but the absence of the brand’s longest-running nameplate from American dealers may be somewhat brief. According to a report from Motor Trend, Toyota is considering bringing the worldwide SUV back to the land where SUVs reign supreme.
Autoblog

Made in America | These cars top the most-American list

The car with the most American/Canadian content for 2022 is ... cue the drumroll ... the Lincoln Corsair, in both standard gasoline-fueled and plug-in hybrid guise. Both versions of Lincoln's compact luxury crossover earned a score of 86 — due to 72% of its parts coming from one of the two aforementioned countries — in the American University Kogod Business School's annual "Made in America Auto Index." Last year's leader, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT (when equipped with a manual transmission) fell all the way to 22nd place with a 50% rating due to a switch in transmissions sourced from Mexico. In case you're interested, that puts Ford's red-blooded American ponycar below vehicles like the Kia Sorento, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV and Lexus ES.

