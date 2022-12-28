Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either. "It's not your eyes tricking you," said Matt Degen, an...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study
Toyota makes some of the best SUVs on the market. These three models should last for over 225K miles. The post 3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford has converted one of its oldest assembly plants into a state-of-the-art EV production facility, and it's already cranking out F-150 Lightnings.
Some Acura Sedans Recalled Over Possible Tire Damage (Blame Robots)
The rebellious robot has been a key element in many a science-fiction story. A machine built by humans to serve humans suddenly gets its circuits out of joint and pretty soon the androids are getting antsy. Real life is not even remotely like "WestWorld" -- at least not yet --...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen to unveil new electric car alongside ID.Buzz in CES 2023
Volkswagen plans to unveil a new electric vehicle (EV) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 on January 3 at 4 pm PST. It plans to showcase the camouflaged version of the new EV and announce its official name. VW is expected to reveal the ID.Aero electric sedan to the...
Top Speed
Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut
Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
The Chrysler Thunderbolt Concept Featured A Navigation And Infotainment System Ahead Of Its Time
Concept cars are one of the more exciting ways that automakers can show off the latest and greatest when it comes to automotive technology. Concepts can be morphed into full-fledged production cars, or the automaker can borrow styling cues or pieces of technology from a car to use in future models. For example, the Aurora wagon never saw the light of day, but Ford used what it learned from it to inform future design decisions. Some concepts are clearly just to show off. Dodge likely had no real intentions to make the Tomahawk motorcycle that was powered by a V10 ripped right out of a Viper.
torquenews.com
After A Year Of Success, Ford Leads In A Dubious Category
Yes, it has been quite a year for Ford Motor Co. with its successful introduction and sale of new models like its electric truck the F-150 Lightning and its compact pickup, the Maverick. On the other hand, Ford set a rather dubious record for 2022 with the highest number of recalls for the year.
Top Speed
The Toyota Land Cruiser May Make Its Return To The U.S.
The Toyota Land Cruiser departed the U.S. automotive market following the 2021 model year, but the absence of the brand’s longest-running nameplate from American dealers may be somewhat brief. According to a report from Motor Trend, Toyota is considering bringing the worldwide SUV back to the land where SUVs reign supreme.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
Autoblog
Made in America | These cars top the most-American list
The car with the most American/Canadian content for 2022 is ... cue the drumroll ... the Lincoln Corsair, in both standard gasoline-fueled and plug-in hybrid guise. Both versions of Lincoln's compact luxury crossover earned a score of 86 — due to 72% of its parts coming from one of the two aforementioned countries — in the American University Kogod Business School's annual "Made in America Auto Index." Last year's leader, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT (when equipped with a manual transmission) fell all the way to 22nd place with a 50% rating due to a switch in transmissions sourced from Mexico. In case you're interested, that puts Ford's red-blooded American ponycar below vehicles like the Kia Sorento, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV and Lexus ES.
Comments / 0