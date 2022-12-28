ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kttn.com

There are now two races for Chillicothe City Council

There are two races for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th election. Incumbent Jay Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid filed for First Ward City Council Member. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward City Council Member. Other candidates who filed are incumbents Theresa Kelly for...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Resident Arrested

A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Detainee Dies in Randolph County Jail

CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a female Livingston County detainee died after suffering a significant medical issue on Tuesday. Sheriff Cox said 51-year old Cheri Dawn Admire was being held in the Randolph County Jail when she suffered the medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until the ambulance arrived. Admire passed away at the hospital.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions

Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd. Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly. Bill Gutshall was promoted...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Grass Fire NW of Chillicothe

Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a grass fire at 7232 LIV 520, northwest of Chillicothe, Thursday afternoon. The call came in at 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived with two brush trucks in 12 minutes. Backpack blowers and 25 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire that may have been caused by wind-blown embers from a trash fire earlier in the week. The fire burned about ½ acre. The fire crew was on the scene for about 25 minutes.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

One Booking For Livingston County

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Connie Sue Rucker

Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County

A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
LUCERNE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
PATTONSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine

A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County. Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Patricia Sue Skipper

Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, on April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries, and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Phase 1 of sewer line for the village of Pollock is now funded

On Friday, December 23rd President Biden signed the Omnibus Bill into law. Contained within the Bill was a provision to fund $5.06 Million in funding for Phase 1 within the boundaries of the Village of Pollock. This long-known, but unfunded project is a necessary step in protecting the Roy Blunt Water Supply Reservoir and receiving a drinking water permit once the reservoir is constructed.
POLLOCK, MO

