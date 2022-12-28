WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It has been a busy year for TrainND Northwest, the organization looking to improve the workforce in the region. Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training Kenley Nebeker said they saw nearly double the number of students in 2022 compared to last year. Through federal grants, TrainND Northwest was able to expand their CDL and crane operating courses to reach students beyond Williston. They also saw their first student complete the beyond visual line of sight UAS course.

