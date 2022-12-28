Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Business Manager hired for Williston Basin School District
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District has officially hired a new Business Manager. The board approved an agreement with Kent Anderson to handle the district’s finances on December 19. Anderson previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Dickinson State University and Business Manager of Dickinson Public Schools.
KFYR-TV
2022: TrainND Northwest sees success through new courses, expansions
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It has been a busy year for TrainND Northwest, the organization looking to improve the workforce in the region. Regional Director for Technical Programs and Training Kenley Nebeker said they saw nearly double the number of students in 2022 compared to last year. Through federal grants, TrainND Northwest was able to expand their CDL and crane operating courses to reach students beyond Williston. They also saw their first student complete the beyond visual line of sight UAS course.
KFYR-TV
Construction to expand highway 85 to start in 2023; group seeking long-term funding for next phases
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Physical construction to expand highway 85 between Watford City and the Long X Bridge is expected to start in 2023. Cal Klewin, Executive Director for the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Project, said that bids for construction will be going out in January, with construction expected as early as next summer. Klewin added that he will be in Bismarck for the legislative session, looking to secure funding to prepare for expanding Highway 85 from the bridge to highway 200 near Grassy Butte.
KFYR-TV
Fire in Williston
MINOT, N.D. (KUMV) - Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Williston Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at an apartment building. Upon arriving the fire was quickly contained. It was already partially out when firefighters arrived because one of the occupants used a fire extinguisher. No one was injured, only...
KFYR-TV
2022: Career and Technical Education growing in northwest North Dakota; funding to be discussed during legislative session
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School Districts across the state have shown students there’s more career paths than just college through career and technical education courses. Administrators are looking to expand CTE by building new facilities. North Dakota is not the only state facing a workforce shortage, but Career and...
Family displaced after Williston apartment building fire
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — An afternoon fire at a Williston apartment building has caused one family to be displaced. According to the Williston Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue West around 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 for a report of a fire in a multi-family apartment complex […]
Montana woman killed in McKenzie County head-on crash
UPDATE — DECEMBER 28, 12:24 P.M. The names of the individuals involved in the accident have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The name of the 61-year-old woman driving the 2008 Ford F-150 was revealed to be Betty Lee from Sidney, Montana. Lee was ejected from the vehicle during the head-on collision and […]
New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him. According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself […]
Crash, spill, and fire in Watford City
This happened while leaving the Kellogg Ranch Federal 2-32H1, a Continental Resources well site near Watford City.
KNOX News Radio
ND fatal crash under investigation
A two vehicle crash south of Williston on Monday claimed the life of a 61-year old Sidney (MT) woman. According to the North Dakota Patrol the victim was driving a pick-up that lost control while negotiating a curve on Highway 85 and slammed into an oncoming pickup driven by a 31-year old male from Kansas. The victim was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Name of victim in Williston Murder released
UPDATE: Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the victim has been released by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office after last night’s arrest of Jacob Long. According to the WCSO, the victim was 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is […]
One dead after attempted murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Williston
UPDATE: Dec. 22, 12:09 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has released new details regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the night of December 20th involving a husband and wife. According to Williston Police, the victim of the incident has been identified as 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann. Who officers found with a […]
kfgo.com
Williston police: female victim in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – Details are emerging about an attempted murder-suicide in Williston earlier this week. Police say they responded to a report of domestic violence around 11pm Tuesday. They say when officers arrived at the home they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
