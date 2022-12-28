The Platteville School District will be giving students an early start on the 2023-2024 school year to accommodate upcoming building projects. The Platteville School Board has approved a calendar in which the new first day of classes is scheduled for Monday, August 21st. That is a week and a half before the state-mandated start date of September 1st. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction earlier this month granted the district’s request to begin classes early for the 2023-2024 school year. The change is to allow more time in the summer of 2024 for construction projects that will be funded by a $36 million referendum passed by voters in November. Classes will end May 17th, 2024, leaving more time for planned improvements at Platteville’s four campus locations.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO