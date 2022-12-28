ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta ready to construct an all-inclusive playground

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The semi-trailer truck arrived three hours late. But people in Peosta have actually waited more than a year for this delivery. “It feels like an early Christmas present,” said Peosta Elementary Parent Group President Emily Schmerbach. For more than a year, Peosta parents have planned...
PEOSTA, IA
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Cascade Food Pantry closes down

ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk about creating and sustaining a New Year's Goal. We're less than 24 hours from kick-off for the Music City Bowl. Hawkeye fans have traveled to Nashville and are getting exciting for tomorrow's game.TV9's Scott Saville joins us now with some of those fans.
CASCADE, IA
x1071.com

Platteville To Start School On August 21, 2023 Next School Year

The Platteville School District will be giving students an early start on the 2023-2024 school year to accommodate upcoming building projects. The Platteville School Board has approved a calendar in which the new first day of classes is scheduled for Monday, August 21st. That is a week and a half before the state-mandated start date of September 1st. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction earlier this month granted the district’s request to begin classes early for the 2023-2024 school year. The change is to allow more time in the summer of 2024 for construction projects that will be funded by a $36 million referendum passed by voters in November. Classes will end May 17th, 2024, leaving more time for planned improvements at Platteville’s four campus locations.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Big River Inn in Genoa damaged in Christmas morning fire

GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire occurred on Christmas morning in the Village of Genoa. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Michael Hanson, on Dec. 25, 2022 around 7:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center started receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting heavy smoke coming from a two-story building located at 500 Main Street, also known as the Big River Inn. Firefighting crews and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire scene. The building was comprised of a tavern/restaurant on the ground level and two apartments on the second level, one occupied, and one vacant and under renovation. The lone occupant, a 43-year-old woman, was able to exit the building and was not reported to be hurt.
GENOA, WI
x1071.com

Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident

One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
DANE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

UW Health updates facility names

UW Health recently completed a year-long project to improve the naming of its facilities system-wide, according to a news release. In April, UW Health announced UW Health at The American Center was formally renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, but this news was part of a much larger project that spanned 2022.
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County

One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

