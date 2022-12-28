Read full article on original website
Our Town: Peosta ready to construct an all-inclusive playground
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The semi-trailer truck arrived three hours late. But people in Peosta have actually waited more than a year for this delivery. “It feels like an early Christmas present,” said Peosta Elementary Parent Group President Emily Schmerbach. For more than a year, Peosta parents have planned...
Cascade Community Food Pantry holds one last distribution before closing for good
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cascade Community Food Pantry opened one final time Friday morning before officially closing down. The pantry has been serving Cascade for more than 40 years. “There’s been times we’ve had 30 families, 35 families. But over the years it goes up and down,” said...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
Cascade Food Pantry closes down
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk about creating and sustaining a New Year's Goal. We're less than 24 hours from kick-off for the Music City Bowl. Hawkeye fans have traveled to Nashville and are getting exciting for tomorrow's game.TV9's Scott Saville joins us now with some of those fans.
New apartment downtown apartment building evacuated overnight due to carbon monoxide
An apartment building in downtown Madison had to be evacuated overnight due to a carbon monoxide leak, fire officials said Friday morning.
Platteville To Start School On August 21, 2023 Next School Year
The Platteville School District will be giving students an early start on the 2023-2024 school year to accommodate upcoming building projects. The Platteville School Board has approved a calendar in which the new first day of classes is scheduled for Monday, August 21st. That is a week and a half before the state-mandated start date of September 1st. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction earlier this month granted the district’s request to begin classes early for the 2023-2024 school year. The change is to allow more time in the summer of 2024 for construction projects that will be funded by a $36 million referendum passed by voters in November. Classes will end May 17th, 2024, leaving more time for planned improvements at Platteville’s four campus locations.
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
Big River Inn in Genoa damaged in Christmas morning fire
GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire occurred on Christmas morning in the Village of Genoa. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Michael Hanson, on Dec. 25, 2022 around 7:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center started receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting heavy smoke coming from a two-story building located at 500 Main Street, also known as the Big River Inn. Firefighting crews and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire scene. The building was comprised of a tavern/restaurant on the ground level and two apartments on the second level, one occupied, and one vacant and under renovation. The lone occupant, a 43-year-old woman, was able to exit the building and was not reported to be hurt.
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns
With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course. The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims...
UW Health updates facility names
UW Health recently completed a year-long project to improve the naming of its facilities system-wide, according to a news release. In April, UW Health announced UW Health at The American Center was formally renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, but this news was part of a much larger project that spanned 2022.
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
