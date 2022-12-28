Read full article on original website
Related
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Warning to millions of Facebook users over Christmas – simple mistake could cost you
IF you're planning to sell some unwanted Christmas gifts online watch out for scammers lurking about. Receiving a present that's not right for you is an awkward situation, but it won't do any good gathering dust in the back of a cupboard. So selling them is a good way to...
A couple with 22 active Airbnb properties that bring in $1.3 million in annual revenue said on YouTube that they're planning to 'quit' the platform because they want 'more control'
Sara and Tony Robinson outlined six ways they're trying to get more direct bookings, though they said they will keep their listings live on Airbnb.
Business Insider
How to make your Facebook profile as private as possible
You can use Facebook's Privacy menu to limit who can see your posts, profile, and more. Setting every option to "Only Me" will make your Facebook profile as private as possible. You can also set up reminders to update your privacy settings using the Privacy Checkup tool. Facebook is still...
How Facebook's Demise Will Change Digital Advertising — and How Your Brand Can Adapt
Brands need to be nimble and adaptable in the post-Facebook world.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Longstanding Dillard’s, Ross Dress For Less, and Long John Silver’s Locations Permanently Closing
The locations have been stalwarts in shopping malls throughout the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SpectrumNews1.com, Google.com, and BucksCountyCourierTimes.com.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos
A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
In a viral TikTok video, an employee of a Long John Silver's restaurant in Indiana claims that the district manager forces workers to sell expired food. Photo by(Willis Lam/flickr)
The CEO of Elon Musk's Boring Company slept at Twitter HQ with his partner and newborn baby
Steve Davis, boss of Elon Musk's tunneling company, was one of the first people to sleep at Twitter's San Francisco office, per The Information.
Elon Musk responds to Twitter's first widespread outage under his leadership by saying the platform is working for him
Elon Musk told Twitter users: "Works for me" after the platform went down for thousands. Staff previously raised outage concerns after mass layoffs.
TechCrunch
Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes
If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
LA Times op-ed writer is 'embarrassed' to drive environment-saving Tesla because of Musk
Former Playboy magazine editor John Blumenthal published an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times Wednesday lamenting owning a Tesla in light of Elon Musk’s politics.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
How the Short-Lived 'Location Wars' Saw the Entry of Larger Entrants in Geolocation Services
This story takes place somewhere between 2009 and 2010. When the iPhone was released, two apps rushed to market in a battle over geolocation that would come to be briefly known as the “location wars”. The metaphor of “war” frequently enters the lexicon of commercial web coverage. When the...
The Verge
Twitter will soon let you swipe between tweets, topics, and trends
Twitter will soon let you swipe to switch between different views containing recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, and more. In a tweet, Elon Musk announced that support for the navigation feature will arrive in January. Musk first hinted at the feature earlier this month, noting the “main timeline should...
Comments / 0