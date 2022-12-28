ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
The Hill

COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC

The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
People

American Life Expectancy Is Now at Its Lowest in Decades as COVID, Drug Overdose Deaths Rise

A baby born in 2021 could expect to live to be 76.4, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday Americans born in 2021 may live to an average age of 76.4, which is the shortest life expectancy in nearly three decades, according to two new studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday. Just last year, life expectancy plunged by seven months, and in 2020, it faced a steep decline of 1.8 years, NPR reported. The decline in...
BBC

China Covid: Five deaths under country's new counting method

China has outlined the way it counts Covid-19 deaths amid scepticism about the real impact of the disease. It says the figure includes only those who die from respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia. Officially, there were only five Covid deaths on Tuesday, two on Monday - and none in the...

