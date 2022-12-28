Read full article on original website
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
A 36-year-old mom died of flu less than a day after getting sick in a '1 in a million case'
A young mom, business executive, and marathoner started feeling feverish Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, she'd died from complications of the flu.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
How bad is the flu this year? CDC map looks grim
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
Updated booster shot prevents a majority of Covid hospitalizations in older adults
The updated Covid booster shot is proving to be effective at keeping people — especially older adults — out of the hospital, according to two new studies published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings come as Covid cases rise amid the holiday season.
COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC
The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
The public health organization that forecast 1 million COVID deaths in China says a ‘tripledemic’ could push the death toll even higher: ‘They never had a Plan B’
China could see as many as 1 million COVID deaths through the end of 2023. But an added “tripledemic,” like the U.S. is experiencing right now, could raise the death toll even higher, according to a major public health research organization. The 1 million figure is from an...
American Life Expectancy Is Now at Its Lowest in Decades as COVID, Drug Overdose Deaths Rise
A baby born in 2021 could expect to live to be 76.4, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday Americans born in 2021 may live to an average age of 76.4, which is the shortest life expectancy in nearly three decades, according to two new studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday. Just last year, life expectancy plunged by seven months, and in 2020, it faced a steep decline of 1.8 years, NPR reported. The decline in...
US life expectancy reaches 25-year low, according to CDC
Life expectancy in the United States has hit its lowest point in 25 years due to the cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing drug epidemic.
U.S. hospitalizations continue to rise due to “tripledemic”
Hospitals across the U.S. are being stretched thin due to an influx of patients brought on by a triple threat of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases. Michael George has the details.
CDC investigating multistate outbreak of norovirus stemming from raw Texas oysters
The CDC is investigating an outbreak across multiple states linking raw oysters harvested in Galveston, Texas, to norovirus. The FDA confirmed the oysters are potentially contaminated.
Fact check: COVID-19, flu cases reported separately
A social media post falsely claims there were no cases of the flu last year. There were cases, and they were tracked separately from COVID-19.
BBC
China Covid: Five deaths under country's new counting method
China has outlined the way it counts Covid-19 deaths amid scepticism about the real impact of the disease. It says the figure includes only those who die from respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia. Officially, there were only five Covid deaths on Tuesday, two on Monday - and none in the...
Over 40% of U.S. COVID cases caused by Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 - CDC
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Over 40% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the highly contagious Omicron XBB.1.5, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday, with the subvariant doubling from the previous week.
Why American Life Expectancy Has Decreased To The Lowest It's Been In Years
The life expectancy of Americans dropped to a level that hasn't been documented since 1996. Here's why the average life expectancy in the U.S. has decreased.
