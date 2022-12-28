ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight tracker deems JFK and Newark ‘miserable’ during post-holiday travel rush

By Michelle Bocanegra
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RunP0_0jwmwV4X00
More than 200 flights between JFK and Newark Liberty airports had been delayed before noon Wednesday.

JFK and Newark Liberty airports were among the most miserable in the country on Wednesday morning as much of the country recovered from brutal weather over Christmas, according to an online tracking tool.

More than 200 arriving and departing flights at the two airports had been delayed before noon Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com, which follows the status of flights around the country. More than two-dozen flights had been canceled at JFK and Newark in that same period.

The disruptions put the two airports near the top of FlightTracker’s Misery Map for much of Wednesday morning — days after a winter storm brought flooding, snow, ice and miserable conditions to New York City and the rest of the state.

Contributing to the travel woes was Southwest Airlines, which saw its operations disrupted during the nasty weather. The carrier had canceled close to 11,000 flights since last Thursday.

LaGuardia Airport , which by midday Wednesday was not on the tracker’s Misery Map, had logged fewer delays than the two other airports but had more than 60 cancellations for the day. The Misery Map tracks flight delays and cancellations around the country.

