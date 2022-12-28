Read full article on original website
If Your Credit Score Is Under 670, Make These 5 Moves Now
Many people struggle to maintain a healthy credit score, with the average person's credit score being 698, according to Equifax. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in ReviewTips: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your...
The 10 best 1-year CD rates for December 2022
Check out the CDs that made out top-10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for December 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
Medical Debt On Your Credit Report Will Disappear in 2023
Photo courtesy of KHOU.com/Medical DebtPhoto byKHOU-11 Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports.
Business Insider
Wells Fargo savings account rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Wells Fargo savings rates. Wells Fargo has...
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
The housing market is still up double digits from a year ago, but where will it go in 2023? Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, breaks down her predictions for home buyers and sellers.
AOL Corp
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
CNET
Bank of America CD Rates for December 2022
Bank of America -- which occupies the number two spot on CNET's list of largest US banks -- is a financial powerhouse with consolidated assets of more than $2.5 trillion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank provides a full suite of banking and financial products and services to its nearly 70 million retail banking customers and small business clients.
Bankers are expecting a terrible bonus season. A survey says 72% will consider quitting if theirs gets cut.
Amid worsening economic conditions and a slowdown in M&A and IPO activity on Wall Street, banker bonuses are expected to drop as much as 45%.
AOL Corp
10 reasons you should claim Social Security early
Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The earliest you can collect is age 62, but you'll get more money if you delay your benefits past your initial Social Security eligibility. If you wait until after your full retirement age (somewhere between 65 and 67) to start collecting Social Security you can earn delayed retirement credits, which will increase your benefits even more.
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
5 ways to boost your credit score in 2023
You've got big financial plans for 2023. Maybe they include buying a home or car, or getting a new travel rewards credit card to help pay for your next trip. There's a key piece of these plans you may not have considered: building your credit score. A better credit score...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
AOL Corp
Here are the 5 biggest changes to credit scores in 2022
This year, major changes hit the credit reporting industry that could end up boosting credit scores for millions of Americans, increasing their access to credit. From allowing folks to self-report positive rent and utility payments to the major credit reporting bureaus to paid medical debt coming off credit reports, these improvements will help many build or rebuild their credit worthiness.
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Dec. 30, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following in...
US stocks will perform 'pretty well over the next several months' and the risk of a recession is waning, says Credit Suisse's chief US equity strategist
US stocks are set to perform well over the "next several months", according to Jonathan Golub, amid falling inflation expectations and a potential pickup in consumption.
