Business Insider

Wells Fargo savings account rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Wells Fargo savings rates. Wells Fargo has...
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
CNET

Bank of America CD Rates for December 2022

Bank of America -- which occupies the number two spot on CNET's list of largest US banks -- is a financial powerhouse with consolidated assets of more than $2.5 trillion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank provides a full suite of banking and financial products and services to its nearly 70 million retail banking customers and small business clients.
AOL Corp

10 reasons you should claim Social Security early

Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The earliest you can collect is age 62, but you'll get more money if you delay your benefits past your initial Social Security eligibility. If you wait until after your full retirement age (somewhere between 65 and 67) to start collecting Social Security you can earn delayed retirement credits, which will increase your benefits even more.
CBS News

5 ways to boost your credit score in 2023

You've got big financial plans for 2023. Maybe they include buying a home or car, or getting a new travel rewards credit card to help pay for your next trip. There's a key piece of these plans you may not have considered: building your credit score. A better credit score...
Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
AOL Corp

Here are the 5 biggest changes to credit scores in 2022

This year, major changes hit the credit reporting industry that could end up boosting credit scores for millions of Americans, increasing their access to credit. From allowing folks to self-report positive rent and utility payments to the major credit reporting bureaus to paid medical debt coming off credit reports, these improvements will help many build or rebuild their credit worthiness.
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Dec. 30, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following in...

