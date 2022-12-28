Maryland fourth-grader breaks can stacking world record

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland fourth-grader earned a Guinness World Record when he stacked 21 cans of food into the shape of a pyramid in 30 seconds.

Fourth-grader Liam Kalbskopf broke the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in 30 seconds. Photo by Julia M Cameron/Pexels.com

Liam Kalbskopf, a student at Walkersville Elementary School, took on the record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in 30 seconds in the under 16 category and ended up building his six-tiered structure out of 21 cans of vegetables and other foods.

Liam beat the previous under-16 record of 15 cans.

"I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea, as long as nobody is coming to my doorstep to get my attention," Liam told The Frederick News-Post.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com