NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa's second stint in concussion protocol

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion, resulting in a fencing response, against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the year, the NFLPA was quick to initiate an investigation into the league’s protocol that allowed Tagovailoa on the field at all after the hit he had taken the previous week.

Now, Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with another concussion, at least his second of the season, just months later. According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the NFLPA has once again stated that they will look into the league and team’s procedures to make sure the proper protocols were followed.

When this situation played out before, the NFL made changes to their protocols and fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who allowed Tagovailoa to continue playing.

