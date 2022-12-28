ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona

One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening. The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County. At one point during the pursuit, a...
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
KLST/KSAN

Why does RGV gas suddenly cost so much more?

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
MCALLEN, TX
The Associated Press

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
CUMBERLAND, ME
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

