Oklahoma State

mama
2d ago

Its just for publicity. He thinks itll make him look like he cares about Oklahomans when we all know he doesnt

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Cheap tickets to see Springsteen live in Tulsa still on sale

TULSA, Okla. - If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan and don't mind traveling to Tulsa, you're in luck for some cheap tickets. Springsteen is performing live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 21, 2023. StubHub had tickets starting at just $6 and ranging to $30 in the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Radio Ink

Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51

Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Magic City Books has a book club for every Tulsan this New Year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa bookstore, Magic City Books, is starting the new year off one page at a time. Magic City Books Buyer and Author Program Coordinator Pat Cawiezell said many people look at the New Year as a chance to start fresh or plan resolutions to make themselves a little bit better in the upcoming year.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local nonprofit Gatesway is relocating their business office to metro Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway Foundation announced the relocation of their business office to CityPlex Towers in metro Tulsa. The nonprofit specializes in in providing services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. To expand their services into metro Tulsa and surrounding communities, Gatesway is moving their office...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bruce Springsteen tickets for Tulsa concert as cheap as $5

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve ever wanted to see Bruce Springsteen, he’s coming to Tulsa and it might be a cheaper ticket than you’d think. StubHub has Springsteen tickets starting at just $13 to see him at the BOK Center Feb. 21, 2023. If you want...
TULSA, OK

