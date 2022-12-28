Read full article on original website
mama
2d ago
Its just for publicity. He thinks itll make him look like he cares about Oklahomans when we all know he doesnt
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
KOKI FOX 23
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
KOKI FOX 23
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
koamnewsnow.com
Cheap tickets to see Springsteen live in Tulsa still on sale
TULSA, Okla. - If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan and don't mind traveling to Tulsa, you're in luck for some cheap tickets. Springsteen is performing live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 21, 2023. StubHub had tickets starting at just $6 and ranging to $30 in the...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout
TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
KOKI FOX 23
Magic City Books has a book club for every Tulsan this New Year
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa bookstore, Magic City Books, is starting the new year off one page at a time. Magic City Books Buyer and Author Program Coordinator Pat Cawiezell said many people look at the New Year as a chance to start fresh or plan resolutions to make themselves a little bit better in the upcoming year.
KOKI FOX 23
Local nonprofit Gatesway is relocating their business office to metro Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway Foundation announced the relocation of their business office to CityPlex Towers in metro Tulsa. The nonprofit specializes in in providing services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. To expand their services into metro Tulsa and surrounding communities, Gatesway is moving their office...
KOKI FOX 23
Bruce Springsteen tickets for Tulsa concert as cheap as $5
TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve ever wanted to see Bruce Springsteen, he’s coming to Tulsa and it might be a cheaper ticket than you’d think. StubHub has Springsteen tickets starting at just $13 to see him at the BOK Center Feb. 21, 2023. If you want...
KOCO
Recently appointed Oklahoma poet laureate discusses new role
CYRIL, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new poet laureate, Jay Snider. Snider spoke with KOCO about his inspiration and his new role. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
