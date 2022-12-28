Fivio Foreign is not pleased with the backlash that came from his girlfriend after a video surfaced of him dancing with Asian Doll. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express his disdain. “A ni** can’t dance w. His friend,” the Brooklyn drill rapper said. “This world demonic smh.” This tweet followed an incensed Instagram Live session from his girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, where she blasted the “City Of Gods” rapper for catching a twerk from the Dallas rapper to Ice Spice’s new record “In Ha Mood.” “Home here. But posted up with Asian Doll, you real cute,” Giselle said to Fivi during her...

1 DAY AGO