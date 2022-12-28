Read full article on original website
Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting. For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. The National Park Service recently finished an environmental assessment looking at the potential impacts of creating bike trails in Wears Valley and found it would have no significant impact
Big news for folks who want to take in the breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from the sky. The most visited National Park in America is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing place on Earth. Watching a Smoky Mountain sunrise or sunset is a damn near therapeutic experience. Few things in life are better than immersing yourself in the calming vibes of an atmosphere where those rugged rolling mountains dance with a watercolor-painted sky as hazy clouds float through the air.
