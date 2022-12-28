Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
kptv.com
Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
kptv.com
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
ODOT: Portland’s latest weather-related road closures
Downed trees and power lines are still causing road closures around Portland after record rainfall and 55-mph winds caused extensive damage around the city on Monday and Tuesday.
In areas of Portland, residents remain without power nearly three days after storm's arrival
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been nearly three days since a wind storm knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across Oregon and southwest Washington. During the worst of it, five people were killed when trees came down across roadways. Many buildings and homes saw damage from falling branches or burst pipes.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland
A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Channel 6000
Still feeling soggy? More rain in Portland on Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has been through it this last week, to say the least. PDX encountered wind gusts between 40-50 mph, plus 4.6″ of rain since Saturday. It’s a dirty word, you know, the “R” word. Hate to say it but, yes, Thursday brings more rain around 0.50″ – 0.70″ for the entire day. The heaviest rain will fall during the morning commute and again at night. Since the ground is already saturated you’ll probably run into more ponding on the roads, soggy fields, and the ongoing potential for landslides in steep terrain or recently burned areas.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
Urban tree planting saved lives in Portland, study suggests
There's growing scientific evidence that living near trees helps keep people alive.
Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains
Heavy post-Christmas rainfall is actively causing a mixture of sewage and stormwater to overflow into the Willamette River downstream of Willamette Park.
