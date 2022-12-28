PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has been through it this last week, to say the least. PDX encountered wind gusts between 40-50 mph, plus 4.6″ of rain since Saturday. It’s a dirty word, you know, the “R” word. Hate to say it but, yes, Thursday brings more rain around 0.50″ – 0.70″ for the entire day. The heaviest rain will fall during the morning commute and again at night. Since the ground is already saturated you’ll probably run into more ponding on the roads, soggy fields, and the ongoing potential for landslides in steep terrain or recently burned areas.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO