Frankfort, KY

lanereport.com

8 former Middleton-Reutlinger attorneys join McBrayer law firm

LEXINGTON, Ky. — McBrayer PLLC is ringing in 2023 with a bang as it welcomes eight new attorneys and five new staff to its Louisville office. All come to McBrayer from longstanding Louisville firm Middleton-Reutlinger, which dissolved in December after nearly 170 years in business. will work with the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

34 SKO attorneys receive 2023 Kentucky “Super Lawyers” recognition

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) is pleased to announce 34 of their attorneys have been named to the 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers / Kentucky Rising Stars. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Kentucky via a patented, multi-phase selection process involving peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
sam1039.com

LIHEAP Funds Available To Help Kentuckians Pay Their Heating Bills

Governor Beshear is encouraging low-income Kentuckians to apply for help paying their heating bills. Applications are being accepted starting Jan. 9 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component or LIHEAP. To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here. The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state. Applications are accepted first come, first serve during the enrollment period that begins Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds run out. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters

money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.
KENTUCKY STATE

