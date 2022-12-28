Read full article on original website
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
Daniel Craig disgruntled by the frenzy over Chris Evans’ Knives Out sweater: ‘I don’t understand’
Daniel Craig has admitted he has no idea why people are so enamoured by his co-star Chris Evans’ knitwear in Knives Out. The British actor returns to his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to director Rian Johnson’s critically adored 2019 film.In the original movie, much was made about the wardrobe for certain characters, in particular the white fisherman’s knit jumper worn by Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale. Such was the frenzy over the sweater that it was reported Irish retailer Blarney Woollen Mills, which has sold traditional Celtic knitwear since...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glass Onion’ fans have spoken, and they want Andrew Garfield for ‘Knives Out 3’
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery might have just premiered on Netflix over the holidays, but fans of the detective mystery film series already have their eyes set on the threequel, and they know exactly who they would like to see lead the ensemble cast. Both Knives Out movies had...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
digitalspy.com
Knives Out star Toni Collette announces divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage
Knives Out actress Toni Collette has announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi. The Hereditary star and the musician confirmed the decision in a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a floral display forming the words "Peace & Love". "After a substantial...
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie. The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle. "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad...
Hugh Jackman reveals why training to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is ‘a lot harder’ than before
Hugh Jackman has spoken frankly about the increased difficulties he’s experienced while training for his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, compared to previous films.The actor has portrayed the mutant superhero in several Marvel movies, most notably in the X-Men films and Wolverine spin-offs. He most recently took on the role in the 2017 conclusion to the Wolverine trilogy, Logan.Having been attached to the character since 2000, Jackman has had to endure several physical transformations over the years to become the brawny character.He is now set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3, sparring with Ryan Reynolds’ eponymous anti-hero.However,...
I Wanna Dance With Somebody Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Think Of The Whitney Houston Biopic
See what critics are saying about the new Whitney Huston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Death of a Salesman Broadway Performance Interrupted by Person Who Approached Stage
The show’s star Wendell Pierce tried diffusing the situation but the police eventually removed the audience member It was like a scene straight out of a Broadway play. During Tuesday night's performance of the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, a member of the audience interrupted the play by approaching the stage and engaging with the cast. After receiving a 911 call about a "disorderly person" at the W. 44th St. Hudson Theatre on Tuesday night around 9 p.m., the NYPD went to the scene, a department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. The police...
Offset Shares Photos from Ski Trip with Cardi B and Their Kids: 'The Reason I Gotta Go Hard'
Cardi B and Offset treated the kids to a night on the slopes!. The two musicians were joined by their children — 4-year-old Kulture Kiariand 15-month-old Wave Set, as well as Offset's 13-year-old son Jordan Cephus — as they went on a ski trip to Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
The Unequivocal List of the 9 Best Netflix Series in 2022
As we come to the end of 2022, it’s worth reflecting on the past year and remembering some of our favorite television shows. One thing that’s always consistent year after year is our love of television, and more specifically, streaming Netflix series. 2022 brought some of the best original Netflix series we could have imagined.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet
All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson reveals his one big regret about ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery landed on Netflix on December 23, and promptly rocketed to the top of the charts in 70 countries. The world is clearly loving Rian Johnson’s sequel, with the film sitting at 93 percent on the Tomatometer for critics and audiences alike. That doesn’t...
