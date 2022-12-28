ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
iheart.com

New Year Means New Laws in New York State

Dozens of new laws are taking effect across New York to start the New Year. Nursing homes will be required to notify residents and families of confirmed infections and must have a plan to protect residents during an outbreak. A new law makes it easier to seize guns from people...
wwnytv.com

New state laws go into effect Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
cityandstateny.com

No pocket vetoes for Hochul this year

Gov. Kathy Hochul may not be ending the year free of controversy, but she will at least avoid the scrutiny that comes with pocket vetoes. With just days left in 2022, every bill that has passed in the state Legislature has made its way to her desk. Right now, only 42 remain on her desk awaiting action from her.
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Urges Those to Protect Against Card Skimming

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance to take steps to protect themselves from criminals who have been using "skimming" devices. The governor's office says these skimming devices are used to steal benefits from those who receive the benefits. "It is unconscionable...
Consumer Reports.org

New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law

Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
iheart.com

Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise

Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans...
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
101.5 WPDH

Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire

As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
PIX11

Hochul signs law allowing one-day permits to officiate marriages

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said “I do” to legislation allowing “one-day designation” for people to officiate marriages, signing the measure into law. Under the provision, people 18 and older can apply for the one-off authority to solemnize a specific couple’s marriage on a specific day. That will allow people to […]
