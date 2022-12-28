Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
kciiradio.com
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amber Talbot
On today’s program, we are talking with Amber Talbot from Paws and More Animal Shelter about their year in review.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Municipal Grant for Washington
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) is pleased to announce the 4th quarter 2022 city grant awards through its Municipal Grant program. The City of Washington received $148,526.91 for the 4th quarter. WCRF Municipal Grant program distributes 25% of its total revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population. WCRF has granted $14,107,150.92 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The funds are programmed by each City Council. The WCRF is the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which provides all of its funding.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
kciiradio.com
Martha Helmuth
Funeral Services for 88-year-old Martha Helmuth of Kalona will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at Fairview Mennonite Church near Kalona. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 30 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Fairview Mennonite Church. A Memorial fund has been established for Christian Aid Ministries. Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for services.
kciiradio.com
Alta June Yoder
Funeral service for 83-year-old Alta June Yoder of Kalona will be at 10a.m. Thursday, December 29th at the Sharon Bethel Church near Kalona. Burial will be at the Sharon Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. Wednesday, December 28th at the Sharon Bethel Church. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home in Kalona is caring for services.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
kciiradio.com
Mindful Mondays at the Washington Public Library
The Washington Public Library is holding a Mindful Monday Program for grades 7th through 12th. These hour-long classes will go from 4 to 5 PM starting on January 9th and ending on February 13th. Jenisa Harris, Youth Services Librarian, talks about the benefits of the course. Harris states, “Kids these days are super busy, so I think it’s so important, especially for our youths, to learn these skills now, so they can bring them into adulthood.” Pre-registration for this program is required. You can register online through the Libraries website. The program will focus on learning positive, healthy mindfulness tools and resources to support the individual health and well-being of the participants. You can find a link with more information about this program with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Nomination Information
Nomination papers are now available at Washington City Hall and the Washington County Auditor’s Office for City of Washington Ward 2 residents who are interested in running for a vacant council position on the Washington City Council. The special election for this office will be held on February 14, 2023. The Nomination Petition filing deadline is January 20, 2023. The Petition must be accompanied by an Affidavit of Candidacy. For further information, contact Washington City Hall or the Washington County Auditor’s Office. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy left by Steve Gault, who resigned on December 6th.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man, inspired by the memory of his father, drops over 100 pounds
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the cold weather Eastern Iowa saw...
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
KCCI.com
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
KCRG.com
Neo-Nazi group using first amendment protections to spread hate messages in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement to KCRG-TV9 it believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs earlier in November. Over the last seven days, more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage...
