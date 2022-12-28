Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Marshalltown woman arrested for role in causing March fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown Police have arrested a woman in connection with a house fire that happened back in March. On March 10th, 2022, Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Lincoln Street. On arrival, fire crews found a residential two-story home fully on fire.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
kniakrls.com
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
sun-courier.com
Garwin man arrested, charged following town search Dec. 16
Owen Lyn Collins, 19, of Garwin made an initial appearance in custody in district court on Dec. 17 on charges including two counts of interference with official acts using a firearm (Class D felony) and one count of going armed with intent (Class D felony). Charges stem from an incident...
cbs2iowa.com
Three officers placed on leave following deadly Des Moines Shooting
Des Moines — Thursday evening, The Des Moines Police Department (PD) released names of the officers involved in a shooting on December 26th. At around 12:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to 400 East McKinley Avenue for the report of a domestic dispute involving a weapon. The 911 caller, an...
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
Material witness in Iowa homicide case reportedly found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A material witness in connection with the death of a Des Moines Public Schools employee was reportedly found dead. According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, on Dec. 12, officers performed a welfare check at a home, where they found Natasha Williams deceased. Several days later, on Dec. 16, police said they obtained a material witness warrant for Scott Lowery.
KCCI.com
Dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int'l Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A one-year-old dog was left tied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL said the incident happened Thursday. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog was unable to board a flight home with her owner, because the owner did not have a kennel.
Victim’s family files complaint against Roland-Story CSD, sentencing date set for Blume
ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a former Roland-Story student has filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission against the school district following a felony assault that occurred in January of 2022. Kade Blume, who was 16 at the time of the assault, was initially charged with forcible felony assault as an adult […]
iheart.com
Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes saved by fire sprinklers on Christmas
(Grimes, IA) -- The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department says a local church was saved by fire sprinklers Christmas evening. Firefighters were called to Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes by the building's alarm system. When crews arrived, the fire sprinklers in the basement already put out the fire. "This serves...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Video of deadly police shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI has obtained a chilling video that captured the moment Des Moines police shot a teenager they say was armed with a gun. "It was scary for all the people around. And people were there. And I heard screaming and yelling. It was just crazy," a Des Moines man told KCCI.
KCCI.com
Man taken to hospital after falling at West Des Moines construction site
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement confirms a man has been taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in West Des Moines. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the man was working on an apartment complex near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue when he fell about 10 feet.
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal new details in deadly street racing crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — New court documents reveal details about what happened before a deadlystreet racing crash on Fleur Drive in Des Moines. Keith Jones and Robert Miller are both charged with vehicular homicide and drag racing. The documents say the two men were drinking at a bar before...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls Police to start enforcing 48-hour parking ordinance for snow removal
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police plan to start issuing parking tickets at 8 a.m. Thursday for vehicles violating the city's 48-hour parking ordinance after a heavy snowfall event. Any vehicles not moved within 24 hours after being ticketed will be towed at the owner's expense. Snow plows and...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCCI.com
Family thanks West Des Moines officer for protecting teen after car strikes patrol vehicle
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dash cam video shows just how quickly a driver lost control on Interstate 35 back on Dec. 16. It shows the moment they slammed into officer Jacob Sutton's patrol vehicle and threw him into a ditch. The West Des Moines officer suffered some injuries...
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
KCCI.com
Witness shares security video taken when Des Moines police officers shot and killed 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man in a nearby apartment complex shared a recording of a security video that appears to capture the moment a 16-year-old boy wasshot by officers in a confrontation with Des Moines Police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 at an apartment...
Comments / 0