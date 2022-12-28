ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws in need of emergency dog fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday put out a plea for help. The animal shelter needs temporary emergency dog fosters due to an influx of animals. “We are desperate for help and need emergency fosters to step up,” says April Howard, Director of Operations. “We need fosters to take a dog out even if it’s just until this Sunday.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Cat Dies Following Surgery to Remove 38 Hair Ties

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society announced Juliet, the cat, has died. Surgeons from the organization were able to remove 38 hair ties from the cat's stomach, Thursday, in an emergency operation. Juliet survived the surgery, and was being fed through a feeding tube, the organization said. However, days later she was unable to make a full recovery and died.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Inmate dies at Charleston County detention center; Foul play not suspected, officials say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office and members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's Office of Professional Standards are investigating the circumstances surrounding inmate DeAngelo Brown's death at the Al Cannon Detention Center, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. Brown was found unresponsive by detention...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach prepares for annual New year's Eve Flip-Flop Drop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The flow of Folly Beach’s heartbeat can come from the rush of strong waves. Or in beat to the steps taken in a flip-flop. The popular beach town footwear inspired the City’s beloved New Year’s Eve event: The Folly Beach Flip-Flop Drop.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in crash with tree near Cordesville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County on Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-350 truck was traveling eastbound on SC-402 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 3 Mile Road, the truck ran off of the roadway and struck a tree, officials say.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

