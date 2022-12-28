Read full article on original website
Related
Dorchester Paws in need of emergency dog fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday put out a plea for help. The animal shelter needs temporary emergency dog fosters due to an influx of animals. “We are desperate for help and need emergency fosters to step up,” says April Howard, Director of Operations. “We need fosters to take a dog out even if it’s just until this Sunday.”
Protecting the voiceless: Lowcountry agencies working to make arrests in abandonment cases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of dog abandonment cases in the past week are placing a spotlight on the crime. Both happened on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tells us they are investigating after 11 dogs were left outside of the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood.
Cat Dies Following Surgery to Remove 38 Hair Ties
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society announced Juliet, the cat, has died. Surgeons from the organization were able to remove 38 hair ties from the cat's stomach, Thursday, in an emergency operation. Juliet survived the surgery, and was being fed through a feeding tube, the organization said. However, days later she was unable to make a full recovery and died.
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
2 adults, 4 children displaced after North Charleston house fire: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston fire officials say two adults, four children, and some pets were displaced after a house fire Thursday morning. Two cats and a turtle were rescued and survived, however, one cat did not make it, fire officials said. The fire occurred around 10...
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves one man injured
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier this week a stabbing at a James Island bar left one man injured, according to authorities. At 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a call at The Hideout Bar & Grill at 1006 Folly Road. They found a man bleeding from the neck, according to a police report.
Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
Man crashes into power pole while fleeing from police in N. Charleston; 2 guns recovered
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase early Friday morning, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Quantez Guest, 28, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of...
Inmate dies at Charleston County detention center; Foul play not suspected, officials say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office and members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's Office of Professional Standards are investigating the circumstances surrounding inmate DeAngelo Brown's death at the Al Cannon Detention Center, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. Brown was found unresponsive by detention...
7 Charleston County fire departments set to sign mutual aid agreement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six Lowcountry fire departments are renewing their commitment to provide aid outside of their jurisdictions with a seventh agency joining in on the agreement. The City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston, St. Andrews Public Service District, James Island Public Service District, St....
Mother of a woman injured in a hit-and-run finds hope at the crash site
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — "We're just so fortunate that she's alive and that the doctors at Trident really did a nice job keeping her alive," Anita Means, Kristine Hilty's Mother, said. Alive, but still in really bad shape. It’s been just over a month since Kristine Hilty was...
Women charged after shoplift attempt with minor at Mount Pleasant Target: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of women are facing charges after attempting to walk out of Target with shopping bags filled with items not yet paid for in the company of a juvenile on Thursday, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lamiyah...
From missing people to chaotic scenes: The Lowcountry's most-read stories of 2022
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — As 2022 comes to an end, ABC News 4 is looking back at our most-read stories of the year. 1. FOUND: Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped toddler from Texas, located 51 years later. In November, Melissa Highsmith was reunited with her family after being reported missing for...
Stayover Lodge employee finds shooting victim dead in room, NCPD investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating after an employee at the Stayover Lodge found a gunshot victim dead in one of the rooms. Police said officers were dispatched to the lodge at 2070 McMillan Ave. around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
Folly Beach prepares for annual New year's Eve Flip-Flop Drop
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The flow of Folly Beach’s heartbeat can come from the rush of strong waves. Or in beat to the steps taken in a flip-flop. The popular beach town footwear inspired the City’s beloved New Year’s Eve event: The Folly Beach Flip-Flop Drop.
New parking garage at Trident Medical Center set to open in June
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center will be welcoming a new addition in 2023. In June, the medical center is expected to open a new 649-space parking garage. Work on the garage has passed the halfway point and will include a charging station for electric cars. The project...
Driver killed in crash with tree near Cordesville
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County on Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-350 truck was traveling eastbound on SC-402 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near 3 Mile Road, the truck ran off of the roadway and struck a tree, officials say.
Unicyclist traveling from Maine to Florida to raise money for the East Coast Greenway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Biking 3,000 miles across 15 states sounds hard enough, but how about on a unicycle?. Avery Seuter, 19, is unicycling the entire East Coast Greenway, the country’s longest biking and walking route. He left his home in Maine on September 8 and just passed...
Detectives searching for leads in 6-year-old McClellanville cold case
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for answers in the 2016 death of a man in McClellanville. On Dec. 29, 2016, 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier was returning home from his job at Randolph's Grocery when he was ambushed on Burgin Road, according to CCSO.
Metanoia SC: Jefferson Award recipient generates positive change in North Charleston
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Wonderful things can happen when a community comes together. Lowcountry non-profit, Metanoia SC, is listening to the people who live in North Charleston's Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood. Over the past 20 years, Metanoia has been implementing programs to meet residents' needs to generate positive changes. Shawn Saulsberry...
