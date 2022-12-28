Annual Concours in the Hills marks 9th year

Car, motorcycle and military vehicle enthusiasts get revved up for the 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money, on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.

A press release explained that the free, family-friendly 2023 event promises to be high-velocity in a spectacular venue on the gently rolling hills of the park, all benefiting world-class care at Phoenix Children’s.

Concours in the Hills creator, Peter Volny, built a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry. Migrating to Arizona, a “mecca” for car collectors, he turned his passion for speed and exotic cars into the premier auto show that draws car enthusiasts from across the Southwest, the release explained.

A childhood cancer survivor, Volny donates all proceeds from the event to Phoenix Children’s.

“2023 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year as the details fall into place for Concourse in the Hills,” Volny said in the release. Since its inception in 2014, Concours in the Hills has set multiple records for the number of cars on display, number of sponsors, number of spectators and total funds raised for Phoenix Children’s. Since 2018, the show has raised over $900,000 for Phoenix Children’s. The 2022 show alone raised $460,000 for the Center for Heart Care.”

This year, Dr. Kris Birkeland, a member of PCH50, will also be stepping in to take some of the reins from Volny during this annual event. The group, also known as “The Fifty”, has a mission to harness the energy, enthusiasm and experience of 50 driven community leaders as the next generation of supporters of Phoenix Children’s.

“The PCH50’s mission is to serve Phoenix Children’s with the three pillars of fundraising, volunteer efforts and awareness building,” said Dr. Birkeland in the release. “The scope, size and success of Concours in The Hills allows our members to further that mission with a well-established event and work to continue growing it well into the future.”

The show is organized by sections for domestics, imports, race cars, limited-edition exotics, off-road and motorcycles. A helicopter display includes military attack helicopters.

The show is heavily supported by the leading car clubs and dealers including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Corvette, Mustang, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and others. The value of vehicles is many hundreds of millions, with several individual cars worth over $10 million.

The free event to the community started in 2014 with 220 cars and 3,000 spectators. The 2022 event featured 1,200 cars, 100 sponsor booths and an estimated 50,000 spectators, smashing all previous records, the release stated.

Event admission and parking is free to spectators. The exhibitor entry fee is a minimum $75 donation for vehicles and $40 for motorcycles. Additional donations are welcomed.