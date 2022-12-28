ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hills, AZ

Annual Concours in the Hills marks 9th year

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSDRA_0jwmrulX00

Car, motorcycle and military vehicle enthusiasts get revved up for the 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money, on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills.

A press release explained that the free, family-friendly 2023 event promises to be high-velocity in a spectacular venue on the gently rolling hills of the park, all benefiting world-class care at Phoenix Children’s.

Concours in the Hills creator, Peter Volny, built a thriving advertising business around promoting the automobile industry. Migrating to Arizona, a “mecca” for car collectors, he turned his passion for speed and exotic cars into the premier auto show that draws car enthusiasts from across the Southwest, the release explained.

A childhood cancer survivor, Volny donates all proceeds from the event to Phoenix Children’s.

“2023 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year as the details fall into place for Concourse in the Hills,” Volny said in the release. Since its inception in 2014, Concours in the Hills has set multiple records for the number of cars on display, number of sponsors, number of spectators and total funds raised for Phoenix Children’s. Since 2018, the show has raised over $900,000 for Phoenix Children’s. The 2022 show alone raised $460,000 for the Center for Heart Care.”

This year, Dr. Kris Birkeland, a member of PCH50, will also be stepping in to take some of the reins from Volny during this annual event. The group, also known as “The Fifty”, has a mission to harness the energy, enthusiasm and experience of 50 driven community leaders as the next generation of supporters of Phoenix Children’s.

“The PCH50’s mission is to serve Phoenix Children’s with the three pillars of fundraising, volunteer efforts and awareness building,” said Dr. Birkeland in the release. “The scope, size and success of Concours in The Hills allows our members to further that mission with a well-established event and work to continue growing it well into the future.”

The show is organized by sections for domestics, imports, race cars, limited-edition exotics, off-road and motorcycles. A helicopter display includes military attack helicopters.

The show is heavily supported by the leading car clubs and dealers including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Corvette, Mustang, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and others. The value of vehicles is many hundreds of millions, with several individual cars worth over $10 million.

The free event to the community started in 2014 with 220 cars and 3,000 spectators. The 2022 event featured 1,200 cars, 100 sponsor booths and an estimated 50,000 spectators, smashing all previous records, the release stated.

Event admission and parking is free to spectators. The exhibitor entry fee is a minimum $75 donation for vehicles and $40 for motorcycles. Additional donations are welcomed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course

10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tempe’s New Park Rules Designed to Enhance Experience

Tempe has implemented new park rules citywide that will ensure that amenities like ramadas and playground equipment can be enjoyed by all and that parks continue to be safe, welcoming spaces. After a pilot program in September, the city updated its parks ordinance to implement the new rules at all...
TEMPE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
MESA, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?

PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?

Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches

An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
MESA, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy