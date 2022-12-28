Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE- Friday-Weekend Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms likely later tonight. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Thursday afternoon forecast: Storms possible later this evening. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive late tomorrow into Tuesday morning, some potentially severe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern to start this year will stay on the active side. We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front on Monday, and that may bring the chance for a few strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, we’ll have southerly winds bring lots of moisture into the area, so we’ll watch out for some streamer showers developing in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy, windy and very muggy with temperatures that warm into the 70′s during the afternoon. One thing to watch for will be the cloud cover. If a few more breaks of sun develop than expected tomorrow, that would increase the chance storms reach strong to severe levels thanks to more heat building at ground level.
KPLC TV
Gun safety
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New Year's gym...
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
KPLC TV
Volunteers prepare Louisiana ‘Celebration Riverboat’ for Rose Parade
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
KPLC TV
Bail bonds during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
KPLC TV
State Police discusses consequences of driving impaired during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
KPLC TV
‘A late Christmas gift’: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project moves forward with additional funding
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $150 million in funding has been announced to go towards replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. Previously, $400 million had been committed. The additional funds now bring the total to $550 million. The new bridge will be wider, with six lanes, shoulders and...
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
KPLC TV
State Police warns of tragic consequences when driving impaired
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If enjoying an alcoholic drink is how you celebrate, it’s important to have a plan to get home safely from New Year’s festivities. “Being on the roadway, you have to be aware all the time when you’re on a roadway,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.
KPLC TV
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
KPLC TV
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
KPLC TV
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
Comments / 0