What. A. Year. Which of our most-read stories in 2022 was the story of the year?

We’d hoped for something close to normal in 2022. We got anything but.

Russia invaded Ukraine. The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver. A jury found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two criminal charges.

Interestingly, none of those stories were among the most-viewed at TheNewsTribune.com in 2022.

Other things caught our readers’ interest, including coverage of an Olympia-area prep football player charged with murder, the FBI raiding a Tacoma church, one of the area’s most beautiful drives being closed forever and the promise of a new chicken joint coming to town. Stories about COVID-19 also remained popular two years after the pandemic broke out.

Here in no particular order are the 10 most-viewed stories from 2022. Which one do you think was the story of the year? Please cast your vote. If you are having trouble seeing the poll or voting, click here.