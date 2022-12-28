Notre Dame offers 2025 4-star WR Jaime Ffrench

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench received an offer from Notre Dame Wednesday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter.

Ffrench is the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 5 player in Florida.

With the offer from Notre Dame, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Ffrench now has 17 Power Fiver offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Florida State as the early favorite to land a commitment from Ffrench with the Seminoles sitting at 31%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Ffrench currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $65K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.