San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Eater
The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Eater
Here Are the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Upcoming Restaurants and Bars for 2023
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Eater
The Best — and Worst — Bay Area Food Trends of 2022
7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Family Loses $10K Jamaica Trip in Winter Weather Travel Chaos
A Bay Area family say they’ve lost their entire $10,000 vacation due to air travel chaos as they tried to leave SFO for a Jamaica trip. Their itinerary was a complex web of independent reservations that all fell apart the moment their first flight from SFO to Miami via Southwest Airlines was canceled Tuesday morning.
San Francisco's biggest 2022 home sales were off market
One of the homes was sold by Mark Zuckerberg.
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
NBC Bay Area
Most-Searched Stories of 2022: Theranos Trial, Winter Olympics, COVID Variants
Another year in the books and there was no shortage of stories to report in 2022. Here's a look back at the top five most-searched stories in 2022 on NBC Bay Area. Women’s free skate ends in tears and drama after shocking Valieva upset. The Winter Olympics earlier this...
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Francisco
It’s hard to beat spending the summer in the Bay Area. Whether you’re a local to San Francisco or you’re visiting, there’s plenty this famous city has to offer. Let’s take a look at some of the coolest spots you can check out when those summer temperatures start to soar!
Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
2 Bay Area bridge toll assistance programs effective in new year
Two new bridge toll assistance programs will go into effect in the Bay Area this upcoming Sunday. The programs are designed to benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans.
