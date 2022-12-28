ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

76 dogs abandoned in Tennessee home

Animal rescue crews have recovered dozens of dogs that had been abandoned in a home in Dyer, Tennessee. Officials said that 76 dogs were found in the trash-filled home, WPSD reported. Animal Rescue Corps had been alerted by the Dyer Police Department after someone told them about the living conditions...
DYER, TN
radionwtn.com

Resident Injured, Home Destroyed In Gleason Fire

Gleason, Tenn.–A home was destroyed and the resident injured with burns following a fire Thursday night in Gleason. Gleason Firefighters were called to 1885 Old State Hwy. 22 at 7:48 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by McKenzie Fire & Rescue. Gleason Fire Chief Mark Stafford said the home...
GLEASON, TN
WBBJ

Family shaken after bullet strikes daughter’s bedroom

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Chester County, a family was having lunch around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they heard a loud noise. The family thought a large item had fallen in one of the rooms, but when Lauren Balius looked into her youngest daughters bedroom, she was shocked at what she discovered.
WBBJ

Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
HUMBOLDT, TN
westkentuckystar.com

21-month-old killed in Hickman fire on Christmas Eve

A 21-month-old infant was killed in a Hickman fire on Christmas Eve. The Hickman Fire Department released a statement Tuesday that firefighters were called to a home on Walker Avenue and arrived to find the rear area of the house fully engulfed by the fire. The department said that first...
HICKMAN, KY
WBBJ

Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters report large police presence at local hotel

JACKSON, Tenn. — A reported incident at a local hotel brought out a large police presence in north Jackson early Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a call from tipsters just before 7 p.m. Our crews went to the Jackson Hotel and Convention Center at 1963 Highway 45 Bypass and Frontage Road near Interstate 40 and found a large number of officers and police units on the scene.
wnbjtv.com

Thousands in Henderson County are facing a Water Outage

LEXINGTON, Tenn. - The cold weather has left much of Henderson County without water since Friday. The problems are frozen pipes and leaks. While crews from Lexington Utilities work to fix the problems, the utility is giving cases of water and filling up anyone’s containers at the fairgrounds on First Street in Lexington.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man

A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
WBBJ

New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration. Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and...
LEXINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy