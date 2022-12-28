Read full article on original website
Selma agencies spread Christmas joy with toy, food giveaways
Many Selma groups hosted toy and food giveaways leading up to Christmas Day, and agency leaders say they all had plenty to give to folks in need and that led to plenty of smiles. Giveaways were held by city council members and the Selma Housing Authority. Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie...
Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark
Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
Montgomery to ring in new year at Riverfront on Saturday
The City of Montgomery will ring in the new year with an event at the Riverfront Park on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Yung Vokalz and DJ Bubba from WBAM 98.9 FM will provide entertainment. There will be food vendors and a fireworks show. The Riverfront Park is...
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
New private school in Clanton enrolling for 2023 academic year
A group of community members wanting to offer an additional educational option in Clanton have formed Liberty Christian Academy. The school is set to open fall of 2023 with four-year-old preschool classes and kindergarten to second grade. Discussion on starting a school began when Thomas Mims, who is board president,...
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
Alabama Housing Finance Authority Names Single-Family Lender of the Year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Housing Finance Authority has recognized Sales Manager Harris Baker of loanDepot as its Leading Lender of the Year. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Alabama lenders turned 717 families from 48 counties into homeowners with AHFA’s Step Up program. Step Up provides competitive 30-year fixed mortgage interest rates and up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for households who earn less than $130,600 annually.
Two-vehicle crash claims life near Selma
A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning has claimed the life of a Selma man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Miss. King, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.
Legal Notices, December 29, 2022
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.
Robert Alston to formally take office as Marengo County Sheriff on Jan. 17
Newly elected Marengo County Sheriff Robert Alston will formally take office on Jan. 17. According to the Demopolis Times he will take his oath of office at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the Marengo County Courthouse Courtroom. Alston had previously served as chief of police for the City of...
Lowndes County Sheriff recognizes recent promotions
At a Dec. 17 Christmas gathering, Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West recognized officers recently promoted as department leaders. The public recognition is part of West’s leadership strategy of showing appreciation and rewarding performance when accomplishments merit more than a mere handshake. “The thing about being a sheriff is you’re...
OBITUARY: Rosie B. Thomas
Rosie B. Thomas, age 91, of Selma, passed away Dec. 18. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
Alabama post-freeze water woes drag on
Residents of Perry County are facing intermittent water outages, and bottled water is being handed out in Macon County for homeowners with no water service. The City of Selma is still assessing leaking and burst water pipes—all of this following the worst arctic cold snap to hit Alabama since the late 1980’s. The frigid weather blanketed the Deep South, upending water systems as local officials struggle to repair widespread leaks and broken pipes. Breakdowns in infrastructure arose in rapid succession after days of freezing temperatures in areas where extended periods of frigid weather is abnormal. Localities across the region have issued boil water advisories and are distributing bottled water for basic needs. The water woes are acute in places with already troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where some people have been without running water for days. The water system in that state’s capitol city partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns. Crews have spent days working to identify leaks, but city officials said pressure remains low or nonexistent. The Mayor of Jackson says the Environmental Protection Agency is assisting with the effort to repair broken water lines. Throughout the Deep South, hundreds of leaks from broken pipes were draining water towers faster than treatment plants could replenish them.
Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
Pipe burst causes 'catastrophic' damage to Greenville HS gym floor
A pipe burst at the Greenville High School gym has caused "catastrophic" damage to the floor, forcing the Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball games to be moved to the high school. According to Butler County Sports Network the gym floor of Greenville Middle School will be resurfaced and the rest...
Suspect arrested in shooting of Montgomery teenager
A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Montgomery teenager who recently died after being shot. Deanthony Vickers, 14, was shot on Monday at the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in Montgomery before dying from his injuries on Wednesday. He was a student of Carver High School.
OBITUARY: Jacqueline Oliver
Jacqueline Oliver, age 80, of Selma passed away Dec. 14. Graveside services were scheduled for Dec. 24, at 11 a.m. from the Isabella Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
OBITUARY: Henry Lee Hall Sr.
Henry Lee Hall Sr. age 79, of Selma passed away Dec. 17. Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later timeby Randall Miller Funeral Services.
