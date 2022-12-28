PGE reports most customers now have power after wind storm. Portland General Electric reports it’s restored power for the majority of its customers after heavy rain and winds led to more than 100,000 outages on Tuesday. As of Thursday morning, there were still about 9,000 customers without power. PGE reported more than 600 wires were damaged by falling branches and debris, and hundreds of people have been working around the clock to repair storm damage and bring the electricity back online. Pacific Power at one point had about 50,000 customers without electricity earlier this week. But that number was down to about 2,000 by Thursday morning, mostly in the Grants Pass area. The utility expects to have nearly all outages restored Thursday. PGE officials said some outages may last into the weekend. (OPB Staff)

