Could Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman return Sunday vs. Denver? Here’s what Reid said

The Chiefs have seven days to decide what to do with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who remains on injured reserve.

But that decision could arrive sooner than later, perhaps as early as before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I presume, unless there’s a setback, I presume he’ll be there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “That’s where we’re at right now.”

Hardman (abdomen) practiced Wednesday, exactly two weeks since he returned to on-field work — a return that initiated a 21-day timeline in which the Chiefs must decide whether to activate him or leave him on injured reserve.

Since he returned to practice, the Chiefs have closely monitored Hardman’s re acclimation process to football activities.

“As the week went on, he got a bit tired and sore, and I think that was good,” Reid said. “He worked his way through what he needed to get through. Now, it’s a matter of getting him in a game.”

Hardman, who landed on the reserve/injured list Nov. 17, hasn’t played since Week 9. Before being sidelined, Hardman totaled 328 yards from scrimmage (297 yards receiving) and six touchdowns (four receiving, two rushing).

If Hardman returns in time for Sunday’s game, the Chiefs will be loaded at wide receiver, with Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore all available.

Meanwhile, Reid said he had no other injury news to report, an indication that everyone else on the Chiefs’ roster would practice Wednesday. That included defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who didn’t play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday because of an illness.

The Chiefs later in the afternoon listed Saunders, tight end Noah Gray (shoulder, knee), tackle Andrew Wylie (hip), fullback Michael Burton (groin) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles) as full participants in practice.