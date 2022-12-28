ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Reward offered in Fort Dodge Christmas Day homicide investigation

By Natasha Keicher
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7hOf_0jwmqBap00

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — A reward is now being offered in the Christmas homicide of a Fort Dodge man.

At around 3:23 a.m. emergency personnel with the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge Fire responded to several reports of a man who had been shot in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. Southwest.

Man wanted in Iowa murder investigation found dead

When emergency crews arrived they discovered Montreail Dungy, 46, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts being performed, Dungy passed away at the crime scene.

No suspects have been named in the case. Webster County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Dungy’s murder is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-7788 or Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

