knopnews2.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
knopnews2.com
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull meet in Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes met with the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals in Hershey on Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Holiday Tournament. The Gothenburg girls took the first match-up of the day with the Doniphan-Trumbull boys getting the win to stay undefeated in the second game.
knopnews2.com
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help. For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.
knopnews2.com
Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KOLN) - TC Energy announced it has restarted the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border that ruptured on Dec. 7. The oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County. TC Energy said it...
knopnews2.com
Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a beautiful and record-breaking temperatures Tuesday, more clouds are on the increase for the area Wednesday with some snow accumulations possible for portions of the area, particuarly Greater Nebraska. With an area of high pressure centered to our southeast and a cold front to...
