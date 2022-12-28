OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO