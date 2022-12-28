ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

knopnews2.com

DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull meet in Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes met with the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals in Hershey on Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Holiday Tournament. The Gothenburg girls took the first match-up of the day with the Doniphan-Trumbull boys getting the win to stay undefeated in the second game.
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KOLN) - TC Energy announced it has restarted the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border that ruptured on Dec. 7. The oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County. TC Energy said it...
KANSAS STATE

