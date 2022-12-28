ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts for this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as a mix of rain and snow hit the Front Range starting on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service , this storm has an unusually high uncertainty when it comes to expected snow amounts.

How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said that the snow totals vary by model. One model shows Castle Rock receiving 14 inches of snow while another has Castle Rock only getting an inch.

One model’s snow total forecast has Castle Rock with an inch of snow
nother model’s snow total forecast has Castle Rock with 14 inches

The reason the models are so different is due to the way the storm starts.

According to NWS, the precipitation on Wednesday will begin as rain and then switch to snow later in the evening. Because of the initial rainfall and the fact that it is not a cold storm, there will be a lot of melting and therefore have an impact on how much snow accumulates on the ground.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said the models don’t account for melting so when it shows a foot of snow, it didn’t include the melting that will take place.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s before the storm moves in causing the precipitation to melt before heading into the 20s overnight.

NWS said that the latest trends suggest that higher amounts are becoming more likely.

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, 2 to 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall in Denver with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected south of the city along the Palmer Divide, but time will tell.

Colorado officials are also warning travelers of “treacherous” road conditions this week in parts of Colorado, urging them to “delay travel if possible.”

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.

