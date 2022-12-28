Read full article on original website
vailgov.com
Vail Police Seeking to Identify Witness
Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail. Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identity the individual pictured as they may have been a witness to the incident.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mother found competent to stand trial, but legally insane at time she stabbed her two children to death at West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021
Appearing in court a day before the one-year anniversary of the tragic stabbing deaths of her two children on Thursday, Claudia Camacho-Duenes’ double murder case was set for a three-week trial in June. Ninth District Attorney Jeff Cheney and the local state public defender’s office on Wednesday received a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Pitkin Sheriff investigating Christmas morning grab-and-run theft from mail kiosk near Redstone that was caught on video
It couldn’t have been more blatant, and it was all caught on video. Now police are following leads to try to catch the Christmas morning grinches of the Crystal Valley. Video surveillance captured by the property owner and shared on social media and with the Post Independent shows a car drive up to a private mailbox kiosk along southbound Colorado Highway 133 in a greenish-colored, two-door coupe.
Letter: My bad for stalled vehicle in Eagle
I want to apologize to the people of Eagle for an incident with my car at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. My Jeep just died and electronically froze up (no neutral, couldn’t push it) at the traffic circle on the south end of town, where Eby Creek meets U.S. Highway 6 heading west. It was raining and snowing sideways, and it was the middle of rush hour and it looked like I backed traffic up all the way to Boone’s. A lot of people let me know how frustrated they were with hand gestures, colorful language, and “peeling out” their tires right next to me and my dead car.
Marshall Fire had multiple ignition points, Boulder County sheriff says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County last Dec. 30 did not start with a single spark, Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed to 9Wants to Know on Wednesday. Pelle declined to discuss other details in the nearly complete investigation of the state’s most destructive wildfire, but...
Avon Police Department creates safe spots for internet purchase exchanges
The Avon Police Department is sporting two new signs that mark spots at the department where people are encouraged to meet up for internet purchase exchanges. OfferUp, an online marketplace that harbors in-person transactions, donated the signs to the police department. One is located out front of the building in the parking lot and the other sign resides in the station’s lobby.
Boulder massage therapist accused of inappropriate contact with client
BOULDER, Colo. — Investigators are asking any additional victims of a Boulder massage therapist who is facing criminal charges to come forward. According to a release, 36-year-old David Chandler Smith surrendered Monday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact during medical service. The release said Smith worked at...
Aspen Daily News
10 counts dropped against Basalt chiropractor Jensen
Prosecutors dropped 10 of 17 charges against prominent midvalley chiropractor Dr. Dave Jensen on Wednesday while a defense attorney contended the entire case should be tossed because of a former Basalt cop’s alleged actions during the investigation. Jensen initially faced 21 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he acted as...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
Snowboarder killed in avalanche Monday on Berthoud Pass
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted on Facebook late Monday that a snowboarder triggered and died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass. The slide was on a slope near where another snowboarder triggered an avalanche around the same time. A news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office read that...
Time Machine: 50 years ago, House Minority Leader Gerald Ford and his wife Betty visit Vail for the holidays
A California company partly owned by David Wilhelm closed on the $14.2 million deal to buy The Club at Cordillera out of bankruptcy, the Vail Daily reported. Wilhelm was listed as an investor in Wind Rose Holdings, a California investment group. “Earlier this month, Wind Rose outbid one of Donald...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: The looming elephant in Glenwood Springs, 480 Donegan
480 Donegan proved to be the most divisive debate of 2022 in Glenwood Springs. The nearly 16 acres in West Glenwood was a stretch of land that Glenwood Springs City Council voted to annex for a housing development in November 2021. The plan was to bring large-scale housing with deed restrictions for people within certain area median income.
Heavy snow grinds traffic to a halt on I-70 near Denver leaving motorists stuck for hours
Numerous accidents amid snow-slicked roads resulted in travel headaches for parts of Colorado Wednesday, including one backup on Interstate 70 that left motorists stranded for more than 8 hours. Road travel was brought to an abrupt halt Wednesday night in Colorado as a winter storm dumped about a foot of...
Judge Mark Thompson threatened lawyers with jail time prior to submitting retirement notice
On his second day back after a disciplinary suspension stemming from a disorderly conduct conviction, a Summit County judge threatened a pair of lawyers with jail time, leaving one “frightened” and “fearful,” according to court records. Fifth Judicial District Judge Mark Thompson made the remarks during...
Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding
Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?
There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
Judge’s resignation opens up a vacancy on 5th Judicial District’s bench
Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District Court will be retiring on Jan. 14, 2023, opening up a vacancy on the district court bench. Thompson, based out of Summit County, served as the chief judge for the sprawling district that includes Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties until he was demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021. According to reporting from the Denver Post, Thompson resigned because of “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he submitted to 5th Judicial Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.
Vail Daily
