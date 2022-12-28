ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

vailgov.com

Vail Police Seeking to Identify Witness

Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail. Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identity the individual pictured as they may have been a witness to the incident.
VAIL, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mother found competent to stand trial, but legally insane at time she stabbed her two children to death at West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021

Appearing in court a day before the one-year anniversary of the tragic stabbing deaths of her two children on Thursday, Claudia Camacho-Duenes’ double murder case was set for a three-week trial in June. Ninth District Attorney Jeff Cheney and the local state public defender’s office on Wednesday received a...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Pitkin Sheriff investigating Christmas morning grab-and-run theft from mail kiosk near Redstone that was caught on video

It couldn’t have been more blatant, and it was all caught on video. Now police are following leads to try to catch the Christmas morning grinches of the Crystal Valley. Video surveillance captured by the property owner and shared on social media and with the Post Independent shows a car drive up to a private mailbox kiosk along southbound Colorado Highway 133 in a greenish-colored, two-door coupe.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: My bad for stalled vehicle in Eagle

I want to apologize to the people of Eagle for an incident with my car at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. My Jeep just died and electronically froze up (no neutral, couldn’t push it) at the traffic circle on the south end of town, where Eby Creek meets U.S. Highway 6 heading west. It was raining and snowing sideways, and it was the middle of rush hour and it looked like I backed traffic up all the way to Boone’s. A lot of people let me know how frustrated they were with hand gestures, colorful language, and “peeling out” their tires right next to me and my dead car.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Police Department creates safe spots for internet purchase exchanges

The Avon Police Department is sporting two new signs that mark spots at the department where people are encouraged to meet up for internet purchase exchanges. OfferUp, an online marketplace that harbors in-person transactions, donated the signs to the police department. One is located out front of the building in the parking lot and the other sign resides in the station’s lobby.
AVON, CO
9NEWS

Boulder massage therapist accused of inappropriate contact with client

BOULDER, Colo. — Investigators are asking any additional victims of a Boulder massage therapist who is facing criminal charges to come forward. According to a release, 36-year-old David Chandler Smith surrendered Monday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact during medical service. The release said Smith worked at...
BOULDER, CO
Aspen Daily News

10 counts dropped against Basalt chiropractor Jensen

Prosecutors dropped 10 of 17 charges against prominent midvalley chiropractor Dr. Dave Jensen on Wednesday while a defense attorney contended the entire case should be tossed because of a former Basalt cop’s alleged actions during the investigation. Jensen initially faced 21 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he acted as...
BASALT, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Snowboarder killed in avalanche Monday on Berthoud Pass

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted on Facebook late Monday that a snowboarder triggered and died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass. The slide was on a slope near where another snowboarder triggered an avalanche around the same time. A news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office read that...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: The looming elephant in Glenwood Springs, 480 Donegan

480 Donegan proved to be the most divisive debate of 2022 in Glenwood Springs. The nearly 16 acres in West Glenwood was a stretch of land that Glenwood Springs City Council voted to annex for a housing development in November 2021. The plan was to bring large-scale housing with deed restrictions for people within certain area median income.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding

Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
K99

Why is No Name Colorado Called No Name?

There are varying stories as to the history of how No Name got its famous moniker, but according to it's neighbor Glenwood Springs, No Name received its name thanks to the answers received from a questionnaire that the state sent to the town's residents. Apparently, in the box that asked...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Judge’s resignation opens up a vacancy on 5th Judicial District’s bench

Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District Court will be retiring on Jan. 14, 2023, opening up a vacancy on the district court bench. Thompson, based out of Summit County, served as the chief judge for the sprawling district that includes Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties until he was demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021. According to reporting from the Denver Post, Thompson resigned because of “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he submitted to 5th Judicial Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

