Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
NECN
Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning. Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter. Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114...
NECN
Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning
A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
Conman Busted With Bad Checks, Skimming Device, Drugs In Westborough: Police
A Charlestown man who tried to buy car parts from a Westborough car dealership this week with fake checks would have been better off just paying cash, authorities said. Aquiles Bernabe faces charges of forging a check, uttering a false check, identity fraud, possession of a skimming device, forged RRMV document, and possession of Class A and a Class B drug, Westborough police said.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport
A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency. TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.
whdh.com
No bail for Boston man accused of bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after prosecutors say he tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged in East Boston Boston Municipal...
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
Framingham Police: Coat Stolen From Lifetime Fitness
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Lifetime Fitness at 490 Old Conn Path for a theft. A coat was stolen from an unlocked locker, said Framingham Police. The theft was reported yesterday, December 28, at 1:37 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
NECN
Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve
Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
Framingham Police: Man, 48, Throws Hot Coffee on Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, December 29, after he threw hot coffee on an employee, according to Police. Framingham Police were called to McDonald’s on Route 30 at 8:25 p.m. At 8:54 p.m. Police arrested John J. Leone, 48, with no known address in Framingham.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
NECN
Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick
A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
fallriverreporter.com
Boston Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrest fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil
BOSTON — Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested a Brazilian criminal fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil, on Wednesday. Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen and national of Brazil, entered the United States without being inspected by an immigration officer on...
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
NECN
Mass. Man's Death While in Conn. Police Custody Under Investigation
The death of a man who died while in South Windsor police custody earlier this week is under investigation. The Office of the Inspector General said it is investigating the death of Kevin Doherty, of Boston, Massachusetts. He died on Monday while in the custody of South Windsor Police. Last...
NECN
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
Comments / 0