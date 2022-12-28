ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Woman Wounded in Shooting on MBTA Bus; Man Sought for Questioning

A woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, and authorities are looking to identify and question a man seen in a surveillance image. The MBTA Transit Police responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that shots were fired on a bus just outside of the Andrew Square station in South Boston. A 60-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Conman Busted With Bad Checks, Skimming Device, Drugs In Westborough: Police

A Charlestown man who tried to buy car parts from a Westborough car dealership this week with fake checks would have been better off just paying cash, authorities said. Aquiles Bernabe faces charges of forging a check, uttering a false check, identity fraud, possession of a skimming device, forged RRMV document, and possession of Class A and a Class B drug, Westborough police said.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport

A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency. TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dorchester Roommates Subdue Intruder on Christmas Eve

Some residents of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood went into their kitchen on Christmas Eve to find a stranger. Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Olive Sampeur of Brooklyn, New York, stealing a Jeep belonging to Alec Donegan's girlfriend. He lives in Dorchester with four roommates. He came home on Dec. 22 to find the Jeep gone, so he went next door for the video.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick

A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
NATICK, MA

