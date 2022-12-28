Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Read full article on original website
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady and the … Raiders? Saints? 49ers? Buccaneers? It looks like another Tom-A-Thon is coming
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat this season, before the NFL knew about the Miami Dolphins’ tampering dalliance with Tom Brady, before the quarterback’s high-profile divorce and FTX crypto nightmare, Dana White opened the door on an offseason microscope that is going to only intensify.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
NFL Draft Profile: Luke Wypler, Interior Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State iOL Luke Wypler
Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will be celebrating with some big plans. The Bucs coach said after the game that he has some milk and cookies ready for him to celebrate the big... The post Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texas A&M DB Demani Richardson To Return For 2023 Season
Demani Richardson is back for 2023 with the Aggies' secondary.
NFL, NFLPA say concussion protocol was not violated after Tua Tagovailoa was injured vs. Packers
The NFL and NFLPA concluded a second investigation involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and determined concussion protocols were not violated after Tagovailoa was injured against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. The investigation reportedly concluded Tagovailoa did not show visible signs of a concussion during the contest. Tagovailoa...
Three Man Weave: Temple Stifles UC's Offense 70-61
The Bearcats ball movement didn't show up for long in Philadelphia.
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor live during ESPN's College Football Playoff coverage
The biggest moment of a wild Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan wasn't on the field for Robert Griffin III. During the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal, Griffin received the news his wife, Estonian heptathlete Grete Griffin, was in labor live on the air while working as part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" coverage.
