Drivers beware: MTA bus-mounted cameras officially issuing tickets on Staten Island as of Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s newest automated enforcement cameras are officially in effect. As of Friday, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. The cameras capture license...
Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
Staten Island part of scary multi-borough gunpoint robbery pattern; NYPD releases photos of 2 sought
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A violent incident on an Elm Park street in early December is part of a crime wave the NYPD is calling a “citywide robbery pattern,” which cops allege includes three similar robberies or attempted robberies that occurred throughout Brooklyn. The Staten Island incident...
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat
Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.
The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past
Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown
They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
MTA guards charged for beating subway rider at Union Square station: NYPD
Three private security guards hired by the MTA to combat fare evasion were arrested after they attacked a 20-year-old man at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard
NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
‘Of the utmost importance’: After fire, officials call for full investigation into new Staten Island ferries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island Ferry fire last week has prompted a group of New York City Council members to call for a full investigation into the newest class of boats. The Staten Island delegation — Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)...
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders could see more service on some lines and a reduced number of rides on others due to current travel trends. MTA NYC Transit officials proposed “modest service adjustments” that would take effect in June. Transport Worker’s Union Local 100 is asking them to reconsider any reduction because it could […]
Girl, 13, missing for nearly a week from Staten Island home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 23 from her home on the borough’s North Shore. Christy Valentin, of Mariners Lane in Mariners Harbor, was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
SEEN HIM? Man groped, punched, robbed woman in Bryant Park subway
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman after grabbing her buttocks and stealing her purse at the Bryant Park subway station this week.
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
Newly opened, massive New Jersey go-kart track offering special hours for New Year’s Eve
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Want to ring in 2023 on the “world’s largest” go-kart track? Supercharged Entertainment, New Jersey’s newly opened massive indoor racing course, will be open when the clock strikes 12. Open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and offering full operating hours...
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
State grants over $1M to help develop Staten Island’s Mariners Marsh Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – More than $1 million in state funding will be used to plan and develop Mariners Marsh Park as part of the NYC Waterfront Revitalization Program, Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced. The $1,144,103 in funding is a part of $16.4 million given to 23 communities throughout...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
