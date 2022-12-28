Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO