Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week on streets throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6. No work is scheduled for Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday is officially observed in the city on Monday, Jan. 2.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Anne Spollen

Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat

Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past

Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown

They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard

NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders could see more service on some lines and a reduced number of rides on others due to current travel trends. MTA NYC Transit officials proposed “modest service adjustments” that would take effect in June. Transport Worker’s Union Local 100 is asking them to reconsider any reduction because it could […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
